The 2022-2023 NBA title race is wide open, and while the Golden State Warriors are by far the team that has won 4 NBA wins over the past eight seasons, in pre-season polls, pundits favored another club, the Milwaukee Bucks.

Perhaps at the moment there is no better player in the world than Giannis Antetokounmpo, which is why, according to bookmakers and analysts, the Bucks are the favorites to win the 2023 NBA Finals.

Giannis Antetokounmpo's influence on the Milwaukee Bucks this season

At 27, the Greek basketball player is a six-time All-Star, 2016-17 Most Improved Player of the Year, 2020-21 Defensive Player of the Year, two-time league MVP, 2021 champion with the Bucks, and 2021 Finals MVP. . With such a wealth of personal accomplishments, Giannis already has what it takes to be inducted into the NBA Hall of Famer, and it's scary to think that Milwaukee's superstar career is only just getting started. The 2022-2023 season could be his best yet. With Jrue Holiday and Chris Middleton as assistants, the Bucks certainly have a great shot at winning their second title in three seasons.

Who can stop Milwaukee from winning the 2022-2023 NBA championship?

The Boston Celtics enter the season as favorites to exit the Eastern Conference in the top spot and make their second consecutive attempt at the National Basketball Association Finals. However, like the Golden State Warriors in the West, the team faced some challenges this offseason. Head coach Ime Udoka was suspended for a season for inappropriate relations with a staff member. He will be replaced by 34-year-old Joe Mazzulla, who currently has no experience as an NBA head coach. Despite the fact that the addition of Malcolm Brogdon should strengthen the team, it's hard to imagine that they will be in the final battle of the season with a rookie head coach at the wheel.

Why are the Bucks favorites?

According to many experts, Milwaukee currently has the most balanced squad that is ready for the championship. Had it not been for Chris Middleton's injury, the Bucks would have had every chance of knocking the Celtics out of the playoffs last season. However, without the help of their second leading scorer, they fell to the Celtics in 77 games. With the return of Middleton, the 2020-2021 NBA champions could be a team that is back in favorite status.

The addition of Joe Ingles could be important for the team. He's shooting from 3-point range at 40.8% and should add firepower from the bench, using the space Giannis has to create by pulling players into the paint. Ingles should fit perfectly into head coach Mike Budenholzer's system and give the Bucks more offensive variability. However, the player is currently injured and this addition should pay dividends as the playoffs begin.

The Milwaukee Bucks won the NBA championship just two seasons ago. They have almost the same championship line-up and with every game, they prove that they dominate both halves of the court when all the leaders are in the ranks. Giannis Antetokounmpo is the best two-way player in the world right now, but the Bucks aren't getting the credit they deserve.

Bookmaker odds for NBA winner in 2022-2023 season

At the moment, bookmakers single out two favorites of the season, these are the Milwaukee Bucks and Boston Celtics teams, whose victory in the season is estimated at the same odds of 6.50. We believe that the Bucks have a better chance in this race only because the Celts are coached by an inexperienced coach who will find it very difficult to lead the team in the playoffs. In that regard, The Deer looks like a more established franchise.

In third place among the contenders for the championship is the Golden State Warriors (odds 8.00). This team also has a close-knit roster under the leadership of Stephen Curry, who has started the current season very strongly. However, despite all the advantages of the GSV squad, the team has some problems in some matches and sometimes looks unconvincing.

The 4th and 5th contenders are the Los Angeles Clippers and the Finnix Suns (8.50 odds for both teams).