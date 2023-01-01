Seven Samurai (1954) Movie Review – An intense Japanese classic

Seven Samurai is an epic samurai drama, set in the latter half of the 16th century during the Sengoku period of Japanese history.

This was a period of near-constant civil wars and social upheaval from 1467 to 1615, which finally ended with the final unification of Japan under the Great Unifier, Tokugawa Ieyasu when he scored a decisive victory in the Battle of Sekigahara. As the name suggests, it is about seven samurai who are hired by a village plagued by bandits.

But Akira Kurosawa's Seven Samurai is not just any action-packed samurai film. Sergio Leone, John Sturges, Lee Katzin, Francis Ford Coppola, George Lucas, Steven Spielberg, Martin Scorsese, Quentin Tarantino are just a few names among the hundreds who have been influenced by Akira Kurosawa and have considered the Japanese maestro their guru.