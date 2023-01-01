Seven Samurai (1954) Movie Review – An intense Japanese classic
Seven Samurai is an epic samurai drama, set in the latter half of the 16th century during the Sengoku period of Japanese history.
This was a period of near-constant civil wars and social upheaval from 1467 to 1615, which finally ended with the final unification of Japan under the Great Unifier, Tokugawa Ieyasu when he scored a decisive victory in the Battle of Sekigahara. As the name suggests, it is about seven samurai who are hired by a village plagued by bandits.
But Akira Kurosawa’s Seven Samurai is not just any action-packed samurai film. Sergio Leone, John Sturges, Lee Katzin, Francis Ford Coppola, George Lucas, Steven Spielberg, Martin Scorsese, Quentin Tarantino are just a few names among the hundreds who have been influenced by Akira Kurosawa and have considered the Japanese maestro their guru. ...continue reading
55-year-old soccer star 'Kazu' looks forward to 2023 season
The 55-year-old Japanese soccer star Miura Kazuyoshi, known as "Kazu," has expressed a New Year's resolution to play well in the coming season.
Kare Raisu: How Curry And Rice Saved Japan's Navy And Gave It A National Dish
The first Japanese recipe for curry, "raisukare," was published in 1872, just a few years after the Meiji era began.
JAL and ANA offer greener flight options
In the face of rising concerns about environmental degradation and a global move toward sustainability, two of Japan's top airlines have begun to transform their operations to greener practices.
Predictions 2023: Lacking a Dominant Wrestler, Sumo Titles Will Be up for Grabs
With yokozuna Terunofuji's future in doubt, the door is wide open for others to move up the ranks, and other sumo New Year predictions for the year to come.
The best players in the history of the Japanese national football team
Heading into the 2022 FIFA World Cup, no one really gave Japan much hope. The Bule Samurai have impressed in recent editions of the tournament.
Emperor, family greet crowd at palace after COVID hiatus
Emperor Naruhito and his family waved to throngs of New Year’s well-wishers from the balcony at the Imperial Palace on Monday in the return of a celebration halted for the past two years by the pandemic.
Emperor wishes 2023 to be year of hope amid pandemic, war
Emperor Naruhito wished for a year where people will be able to lead their lives with hope after one marked by the novel coronavirus pandemic and the Russian war in Ukraine, in his New Year address released Sunday.
1.17 million 20-year-olds in Japan, fewest on record
Turning 20 used to mean becoming an adult in Japan, until the revised Civil Code went into effect in April 2022 to lower the age of adulthood to 18.
How to Become a High Roller
If you have recently viewed yourself in the mirror and saw a smart, confident, prosperous gambler - then you may be on your way to becoming a certified high roller.
Worshippers visit Meiji Jingu shrine on New Year's Day
Worshippers flocked to a shrine in central Tokyo in the early hours of New Year's Day to pray for good luck in 2023.
Lennon, Ono asked Japan to allow A-bomb film to be shown abroad
Beatles musician John Lennon and his peace activist wife Yoko Ono asked Japanese Prime Minister Eisaku Sato in 1969 to permit overseas release of an unedited film on the aftermath of the U.S. atomic bombs on Hiroshima and Nagasaki to prevent a similar "atrocity," the Japanese Foreign Ministry's archives show.
Man arrested for stealing woman’s underwear, setting fire to her house 2 days later
Police in Osaka have arrested a 28-year-old unemployed man on suspicion of breaking into a 36-year-old woman’s home, stealing her underwear, then setting fire to her house two days later.
Japan’s rural trains battle for survival
Many small railway lines across Japanese countryside carry sizeable losses.
Princess Kako stars in birthday portraits, embracing elevated role after sister's royal exit
Princess Kako had a busy year of engagements, taking over many of the duties of the former Princess Mako.
Three more Japan airports to allow Hong Kong arrivals
Japan's transport ministry said Thursday the country will conditionally accept direct flights from Hong Kong to airports in Fukuoka, Naha and one near Sapporo after it had initially planned to ban them.
