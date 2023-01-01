Suspect denies killing family of 3 in Saitama on Christmas Day
DNA from blood found on clothing confiscated from the home of the suspect, Jun Saito, 40, matches that of all three victims, police also said, adding they suspect it was worn by Saito at the time of the crime.
The suspect had been refusing to talk since his arrest on Dec 25 for the murder the same day of his neighbor William Bishop, a 69-year-old U.S. national.
"I did not do it. I have no recollection," he was quoted as saying recently. Bishop's wife Izumi Morita, 68, and their daughter Sophianna Megumi Morita, 32, were also found dead with blunt trauma injuries outside their Hanno residence.
Saito was sent to prosecutors on Dec 27 for allegedly killing Bishop by hitting him with a blunt object on Christmas morning. He is also under investigation for the deaths of Morita and Sophianna. ...continue reading
Japan Today - Jan 07
Aichi prefectural police have arrested a 63-year-old woman and her 37-year-old son on suspicion of violating the prefecture’s public nuisance ordinance by secretly filming women in a bathing facility’s dressing room and bath.
Japan Today - Jan 06
The suspect in the deaths of three family members last month at a residence in Hanno, Saitama Prefecture, has denied killing them, police said Wednesday.
NHK - Jan 05
Players dressed in ancient costumes have played the traditional Japanese card game karuta at a shrine in Kyoto for the first time in three years.
CNA - Jan 05
Japanese employees returned to work on Wednesday (Jan 4) after celebrating the first three days of 2023 by travelling and having family gatherings, as eased restrictions allowed a gradual return to normalcy following two years of muted celebrations.
Japan Today - Jan 02
Emperor Naruhito and his family waved to throngs of New Year’s well-wishers from the balcony at the Imperial Palace on Monday in the return of a celebration halted for the past two years by the pandemic.
Japan Today - Jan 02
Emperor Naruhito wished for a year where people will be able to lead their lives with hope after one marked by the novel coronavirus pandemic and the Russian war in Ukraine, in his New Year address released Sunday.
people.com - Dec 30
Princess Kako had a busy year of engagements, taking over many of the duties of the former Princess Mako.
miamiherald.com - Dec 30
The internet-famous dog whose quizzical expression inspired the ‘doge’ meme is very sick with leukemia and liver disease, the dog’s owner said.
Japan Today - Dec 29
Police in Toyonaka, Osaka Prefecture, have arrested a 50-year-old man who claimed he was stabbed by a stranger on Dec 20, but who actually stabbed himself to make it look like someone tried to kill him.
Japan Today - Dec 28
Police in Nasushiobara, Tochigi Prefecture, have arrested a 46-year-old woman on suspicion of killing her 13-year-old son.
Japan Today - Dec 26
A couple in their 60s and their daughter were found dead at their home in Hanno, Saitama Prefecture, on Sunday morning. Part of the second floor of the house had also been destroyed by a fire.
yomiuri.co.jp - Dec 26
Tokyo’s Shibuya Ward announced Friday that two public restrooms in the ward, known as “see-through toilets,” in which the glass walls of the restrooms become opaque when in use, had a problem that allowed people to see inside while in use.
Japanese Comedian Meshida - Dec 24
Many non-japanese people often ask me why everyone eats at KFC on Christmas in Japan.
inquirer.net - Dec 24
Japanese prosecutors have decided to indict the man suspected of shooting former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, Kyodo news agency and other Japanese media reported on Saturday.
Japan Today - Dec 23
A Tokyo court on Thursday found guilty five members of a group claiming to be the Japanese arm of U.S. conspiracy cult QAnon for forcing their way into local coronavirus vaccination sites earlier this year.
NHK - Dec 22
Police in Niigata Prefecture, on the Sea of Japan coast, have confirmed that a woman found dead in a snowbound car died of carbon monoxide poisoning.