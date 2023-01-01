Man dies after apparently being pushed off bridge into river in Osaka
「男性が川に突き落とされた」男性が橋の上から転落、下流で遺体発見 青い車が走り去る 大阪・淀川区
Japan Today -- Jul 10
A man in his 70s died after he was apparently pushed off a bridge in Osaka on Monday morning.
According to police, the incident occurred at around 1:05 a.m. on Mikunibashi bridge which spans the Kanzaki River in Yodogawa Ward. Kyodo News reported that police received a call from a pedestrian who said he saw a man sitting on a bridge railing. Another man stood behind him and seemed to push him, according to the witness. The second man got into a car and drove off.
Police and rescue personnel searched the river and found the man at 3:20 a.m., some 20 meters downstream from the bridge. The man was taken to hospital where he was pronounced dead on arrival. He was wearing shorts, a T-shirt and was barefoot. He had no ID on him. ...continue reading
Jul 10 (YOMIURI) - １０日未明、大阪市淀川区で、男性が橋から転落しました。川からは遺体が見つかっていて警察が詳しい状況を調べています。 ...continue reading
Japan tattoo artists want to wash off criminal connection
abs-cbn.com - Jul 11
Japan's Bunshin Tattoo Museum in Yokohama is dedicated to the work of Yoshihito Nakano, who is better known in the body art world as Horiyoshi III, a master of traditional Japanese tattooing.
Man dies after apparently being pushed off bridge into river in Osaka
A man in his 70s died after he was apparently pushed off a bridge in Osaka on Monday morning.
Suspended term for woman who left stillborn baby's body in locker
News On Japan - Jul 10
A woman who left the body of her stillborn daughter in a coin locker has been handed a suspended sentence by the Osaka District Court.
What are Tokyo Poverty Girls | The Secret Of Japan
Japanese Comedian Meshida - Jul 10
In Japan, it is often said there is a last security net for women who are poor. Unfortunately, it's not the government welfare system but the sex industry that will save women in the end.
Man arrested for stealing taxi in Gunma
Japan Today - Jul 10
Police in Takasaki, Gunma Prefecture, said Sunday they have arrested a 68-year-old man on suspicion of stealing a taxi.
Abe shooter spends time reading; awaits unscheduled trial
Japan Today - Jul 08
A year after the assassination of former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe on Saturday, the man accused of the shooting has been spending the majority of his time reading history and philosophy books while awaiting the scheduling for his trial, according to his lawyers.
Is life easier for autistic people in Japan?
psychologytoday.com - Jul 08
Last month, in the pages of an academic journal, British and Japanese psychologists posed an intriguing question: Is life easier for autistic people in Japan?
Bridge girder falls, kills 2 at construction site in Japan
Kyodo - Jul 06
A bridge girder slipped off a raised platform at a construction site in central Japan early Thursday, leaving two workers dead and six others injured, police said.
Japan police search for suspect after headless body found in Hokkaido hotel
straitstimes.com - Jul 04
Japanese police are looking for a person linked to the discovery of a headless male body in a love hotel in northern prefecture Hokkaido’s capital Sapporo.
Body with head severed found at Sapporo hotel
The Japan News - Jul 04
A body was found with the head severed at a hotel in Sapporo on Sunday, according to investigative sources.
Tokyo explosion injures four
NHK - Jul 04
Four people have been injured after an explosion rocked a busy district in Central Tokyo. It happened Monday afternoon near Shimbashi station.
Another suspect arrested over jewelry store robbery in Tokyo
Japan Today - Jul 03
Police in Tokyo have arrested a 22-year-old unemployed man on suspicion of robbing a jewelry accessory store with two accomplices in April.
5 women in Japan busted for selling obscene videos on Twitter
News On Japan - Jul 01
Five women, including a 21-year-old office worker, were arrested for soliciting customers on Twitter and selling uncensored obscene videos that they had taken themselves.
22-year-old man arrested over murder of 18-year-old ex-girlfriend in Yokohama
Japan Today - Jul 01
Police in Yokohama have arrested a 22-year-old man on suspicion of killing his 18-year-old former girlfriend on Thursday.
Why Does Japanese Society Ferociously Criticize Adultery?
Japanese Comedian Meshida - Jul 01
Many young people misunderstand, marriage is not to love, it's patience.
How Japan's Sexlessness Affects Its Women (2023)
The Japan Reporter - Jul 01
Experts also told me that women are more likely to be hurt or depressed than men being rejected, since we have the assumption that women must be unlikely to be refused by men, who are supposed to always initiate it. They say that's also a factor which drives the phenomenon.
