Why do you need a VPN in Japan?

Japan is known for its technological advancements, but unfortunately, it is not immune to cyber-attacks.

In fact, the country's cyber defense capabilities have proven to be inefficient, making it an attractive target for malicious actors. This has led to a rapid increase in cybercrime in Japan.

The most concerning fact is that residents are not taking the necessary measures to protect themselves. Only a small percentage of the population uses VPN for online security and privacy, leaving the majority vulnerable to cyber-attacks.

In this article, we introduce the most important reasons to use a VPN in Japan.

VPN usage in Japan

Japan has one of the lowest VPN adoption rates in the world. Only 8% of the population uses a VPN to protect online privacy. The explanation behind this low adoption rate may be related to cultural factors. Japan has a strong sense of privacy and personal security, mainly due to its highly developed technological infrastructure. Furthermore, Japan has stricter internet use regulations compared to some other countries. These factors may lead Japanese people to believe their internet connections are secure and private by default.

Unfortunately, cybercrime rates are on the rise in the country. The number of unauthorized access attacks has doubled in the first half of 2022. The data shows that more and more criminals are targeting Japan, and the reason behind it is the lack of comprehensive and efficient cyber defense capabilities. International Institute for Strategic Studies 2021 report places Japan's security at the bottom of its three-scale ranking.

Japan, despite being a tech-savvy society, has inadequate security measures against cyber threats. Additionally, the general public lacks awareness of how to enhance their online protection. Surprisingly, only 23% of the population is familiar with VPN and its ability to safeguard their privacy while accessing the Internet.

How can a VPN be useful in Japan?

The VPN can be used for three main purposes to protect security and privacy, bypass geo-restrictions, and secure public Wi-Fi.

Online privacy and data security

The Internet is not private nor secure. Your ISP, government agencies, and even hackers can get access to your personal browsing traffic if you don't take measures to protect your privacy. The best way to do so is by using a reliable VPN service.

A VPN creates a secure and encrypted tunnel between your device and the Internet, ensuring your online activities remain private and shielded from prying eyes. It masks your IP address and routing connection through a remote server. Furthermore, the data you send through a VPN is encrypted, making it impossible for hackers to intercept your traffic.

Bypassing geographical restrictions

By changing your IP address, a VPN can also change your virtual location. Since all IP addresses are tied to particular areas, getting a new IP can also change your country of residence online. This is particularly important if you want to access geo-restricted content.

Let's so you go on a vacation abroad but would like to catch up on your favorite series that are only available in Japan. By getting a VPN with servers in Japan, you'll easily bypass restrictions.

You can also use a VPN to unblock foreign content, such as Netflix US-specific library or restricted gaming platforms.

Secure public Wi-Fi usage

Connecting to public Wi-Fi is a free and convenient way to access the Internet, but it's also unsafe. Cybercriminals often target the public networks found in cafes, airports, and hotels. Hackers can exploit vulnerabilities in these networks to intercept your data, gain access to sensitive information, and compromise your accounts. It's important to be aware of these risks and take necessary measures to protect yourself when using public Wi-Fi.

While it's not always possible you avoid connecting to a public network, you can protect yourself with a VPN. By encrypting your internet traffic, a VPN ensures that your data remains private even when using unsecured Wi-Fi networks. It acts as a shield between you and third parties that might be trying to get their hands on your private data.

Choosing the right VPN

The VPN market is extensive, featuring numerous services with varying offerings. To choose the right service, start by identifying your needs.

For instance, if you're a smartphone user, who simply wants to check what VPNs can offer, we suggest getting a reliable free VPN for iOS or Android. But keep in mind that free VPNs limit features, so make sure the provider offers good upgrade options.

We are also looking at the provider's security features, server infrastructure, compatibility and apps, speed, additional features, and customer support. Check independent reviews, forums, and other websites for recommendations, and you'll find a reliable provider in no time.

Conclusion

No one is safe on the Internet, so citizens need to take action to ensure full protection. The best way to safeguard internet access is by using a VPN service. It is extremely beneficial for providing security, bypassing geo-restrictions, and securing public Wi-Fi. Make sure you pick a reliable service, and you'll be able to avoid cybercrime efficiently.