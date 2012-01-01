11 venomous snakes escape from 'Habu House,' leaving locals in fear

NAHA, Nov 27 ( News On Japan ) - Residents on the island of Tokunoshima, located between Kyushu and Okinawa islands, are on high alert after deadly habu snakes escaped from a tourist exhibition.

The habu, known for its potentially fatal bite, inhabits Amami Oshima and Tokunoshima.

The mass outbreak took place on Nov 24, at "Habu House", where the snakes are usually on display.

A tourist reported, "something like a snake slithering away outside."

Upon inspection by staff, 11 out of 16 snakes in the enclosure were missing, plunging the surrounding area into panic.

A local resident was shocked, "Unbelievable. These are dangerous creatures with venom, it's terrifying."

The Amagi Town Office, managing the "Habu House," gave staff time off work and organized a search team of 120 people.

An Amagi Town official said, "I deeply apologize to the townspeople for the great worry and inconvenience caused by this mass escape of habu snakes."

The "Habu House" was supposedly sealed. How did they escape?

The official explained, "There is a valve inside for cleaning purposes. That valve was open. We confirmed that they escaped from there."

According to experts, habu snakes have an activity range of about 200 meters. As a result of ongoing searches in the surrounding area, 9 snakes were captured by Sunday.

The town has been conducting a purchase program, offering 3,000 yen per snake, to reduce their numbers. Last year, about 2,600 snakes were brought in.

Officials said they are making every effort to capture the remaining two escaped snakes.