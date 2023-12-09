Japan's Empress Masako marks 60th birthday
TOKYO, Dec 09 (NHK) - Japan's Empress Masako turned 60 years old on Saturday. In a statement released by the Imperial Household Agency, the Empress said she would like to express her renewed and sincere gratitude to the people for their heartwarming feelings towards her.
The Empress expressed hope that she will be able to take a step forward with a fresh mindset and continue to make efforts for years to come.
She also expressed gratitude to those who have worked hard to save people's lives from the coronavirus pandemic.
The Empress said their efforts have paid off, and the situation is gradually calming down. She said she is relieved to see cities and towns bouncing back, and a number of people gradually returning to their normal lives. But she also said she is concerned about many others who are still facing difficulties.
The Empress looked back on her June visit to Iwate Prefecture, one of the regions ravaged by the 2011 earthquake and tsunami.
It was the first time that Emperor Naruhito and the Empress had visited the disaster-hit area since he ascended the throne in 2019.
The Empress said she was moved to see people there making tireless efforts in the face of many hardships. She said she sincerely hopes that the affected areas will fully recover.
In June, the Imperial couple visited Indonesia for their first overseas goodwill trip since the Emperor's enthronement.
The Empress said she was worried at first because she had not traveled abroad for a long time. But she said many people welcomed her warmly, and the trip was filled with memorable experiences.
The Imperial couple marked 30 years of marriage this year.
Looking back, the Empress said she is thankful from the bottom of her heart that the Emperor has always supported her under the warm guidance of Emperor Emeritus Akihito and Empress Emerita Michiko.
The Empress also said she is grateful to a number of other people for their care and assistance.
She also mentioned her daughter Princess Aiko, who is in her fourth year of university.
The Empress said the Princess is still like a child to her, but she feels her daughter is helping her family every now and then.
The Empress is scheduled to receive congratulatory greetings along with the Emperor from other members of the Imperial family at the Imperial Palace on Saturday morning.
NHK - Dec 09
