Uncovering 30 Years of Secrets: The Original Designs of a Beloved Detective

Dengeki -- Dec 27

New Details and Preview for the "Detective Conan 30th Anniversary Exhibition" Revealed

The "Detective Conan 30th Anniversary Exhibition," which will be held from January 12th to February 25th, 2024, has released new information about additional exhibits, a new preview video, and original merchandise. Below is the original press release.

Major New Details Unveiled for the "Detective Conan 30th Anniversary Exhibition"

The "Detective Conan 30th Anniversary Exhibition" will be held at Sunshine City in Ikebukuro, Tokyo, from Friday, January 12th to Sunday, February 25th, 2024. Today, we are excited to reveal new information about additional exhibits, a new preview video, and original merchandise. Advance tickets, which offer a discount, are available until 11:59 PM on Thursday, January 11th at various ticket guides.

This exhibition celebrates the 30th anniversary of the serialization of "Detective Conan" and will feature displays of memorable quotes from the series, a section reflecting on various forms of "love" that transcend romance, a focus on the culprits that are key to the story, and a spotlight on Conan's worthy adversary, Kaito Kid. The exhibition will be divided into six chapters, each with a different theme. Additionally, special movies that can only be seen at this exhibition and precious early concept materials from "Detective Conan" will be unveiled for the first time.

New Information #1: Never-before-seen concept materials from the past 30 years will be on display! Extremely precious materials from Gosho Aoyama's workspace, which have never been shown anywhere before, have been discovered!! Early concept materials for Conan and Shinichi, along with other valuable materials that have been kept secret for 30 years, will be displayed at the Conan Exhibition! Be sure to see them at the venue.

New Information #2: New event preview video released! A new preview video that allows fans to experience the 30-year journey of "Detective Conan" has been released.

New Information #3: Second wave of original merchandise for the event revealed!

Some of the merchandise includes: - Frame stickers (65 types in total) - Detective Conan font letter sticker set - Detective Conan cocoa cigarettes (6 sticks x 10 boxes)

Jetstar Japan strike drags on, threatens holiday disruptions
News On Japan - Dec 28
The labor union of budget airline Jetstar Japan continues its strike over unpaid wages, threatening to spill into the New Year holiday season as negotiations with the company break down.
Russia warns Japan over providing Patriot air defence systems to Ukraine
CNA - Dec 28
A move by Japan to provide Patriot air defence systems to Ukraine will have "grave consequences" for Russia-Japan ties, Russian foreign ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Wednesday.
Researchers find huge cliff near epicenter of 2011 Great East Japan Earthquake
NHK - Dec 28
A group of international researchers including Japanese professors says it found a huge cliff in deep waters near the epicenter of the 2011 Great East Japan Earthquake.
Mysterious metal object falls from sky, injures woman in car
News On Japan - Dec 27
Live video footage has captured the moment a mysterious 600 gram piece of metal fell from the sky and bounced off the roof a car that was waiting at traffic lights in Anjo City, Aichi Prefecture.
Cracked cockpit window briefly closes Narita runway
News On Japan - Dec 27
A Vietnam Airlines aircraft that experienced a cracked cockpit window during a flight from Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam, landed safely at Narita Airport on Tuesday afternoon, temporarily closing the runway for inspection.
Tokyo tax office scandal: Three female employees busted working in nightclubs
News On Japan - Dec 27
Three female employees in their 20s, working at a tax office in Tokyo, were suspended from their jobs by the Tokyo Regional Taxation Bureau on Tuesday for working in nightclubs and engaging in 'Papa Katsu,' or sugar dating.
'Monster' Inoue wins 4 major boxing titles in 2 weight categories
NHK - Dec 27
Japanese boxing superstar Inoue Naoya has become the second person in the sport's history to win all four major titles in two weight divisions.
Man fatally stabs woman in karaoke box, drowns another woman in bath
News On Japan - Dec 26
A 25-year-old man has been arrested over the fatally stabbing of a woman in a Nagoya karaoke box on Tuesday, while another woman was discovered drowned in his bath.
Car unearthed in Nara landslide linked to missing driver
News On Japan - Dec 26
Rescue teams at the site of a major landslide in Nara Prefecture that swept away a national highway Saturday night have discovered a vehicle buried under the rubble that is suspected to belong to a missing man in his 70s.
Wrong track: Bullet train driver watches horse racing while on duty
News On Japan - Dec 26
A Shinkansen driver, employed by JR Central, has been disciplined for using a company-issued smartphone for personal purposes while operating the high-speed train.
Japan unable to fill over 3,000 teacher vacancies
News On Japan - Dec 26
Japan faces a severe shortage of teachers, with more than 3,000 positions in schools remaining vacant, according to a recent survey conducted by the All Japan Federation of Teachers' and Staff Unions.
Takashimaya apologizes for hundreds of scrambled Xmas cakes
News On Japan - Dec 25
High-end department store Takashimaya has issued an apology following more than 220 customer complaints regarding their Christmas cakes collapsing.
Japanese shipping firms decide to avoid the Red Sea due to Houthi attacks
NHK - Dec 25
Japanese shipping firms are changing the routes of their ships to avoid the Red Sea, where Yemen's anti-government Houthi group has been attacking passing vessels.
Toddler fatally run over by father's car in snow-covered blind spot
News On Japan - Dec 24
A two-year-old boy was tragically hit and killed by a car driven by his father in a residential area of Hokkaido on Saturday, believed to have been caused in part by a snow pile that obscured the driver's view.
Unprecedented cold wave in Japan triggers widespread power outages
News On Japan - Dec 24
Residents of Joetsu in southern Niigata prefecture are facing a severe cold wave, with snowfall reaching over four times the usual levels for this time of year.
Woman dies from Japanese sword attack in family restaurant
News On Japan - Dec 23
A tragic incident unfolded on Friday night at a family restaurant in Yokosuka, where a 52-year-old man was apprehended for a brutal attack that led to the death of a woman, stabbed in the chest with a Japanese sword.
        