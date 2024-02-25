Uncovering 30 Years of Secrets: The Original Designs of a Beloved Detective

The "Detective Conan 30th Anniversary Exhibition," which will be held from January 12th to February 25th, 2024, has released new information about additional exhibits, a new preview video, and original merchandise. Below is the original press release.

Major New Details Unveiled for the "Detective Conan 30th Anniversary Exhibition"

The "Detective Conan 30th Anniversary Exhibition" will be held at Sunshine City in Ikebukuro, Tokyo, from Friday, January 12th to Sunday, February 25th, 2024. Today, we are excited to reveal new information about additional exhibits, a new preview video, and original merchandise. Advance tickets, which offer a discount, are available until 11:59 PM on Thursday, January 11th at various ticket guides.

This exhibition celebrates the 30th anniversary of the serialization of "Detective Conan" and will feature displays of memorable quotes from the series, a section reflecting on various forms of "love" that transcend romance, a focus on the culprits that are key to the story, and a spotlight on Conan's worthy adversary, Kaito Kid. The exhibition will be divided into six chapters, each with a different theme. Additionally, special movies that can only be seen at this exhibition and precious early concept materials from "Detective Conan" will be unveiled for the first time.

New Information #1: Never-before-seen concept materials from the past 30 years will be on display! Extremely precious materials from Gosho Aoyama's workspace, which have never been shown anywhere before, have been discovered!! Early concept materials for Conan and Shinichi, along with other valuable materials that have been kept secret for 30 years, will be displayed at the Conan Exhibition! Be sure to see them at the venue.

New Information #2: New event preview video released! A new preview video that allows fans to experience the 30-year journey of "Detective Conan" has been released.

New Information #3: Second wave of original merchandise for the event revealed!

Some of the merchandise includes: - Frame stickers (65 types in total) - Detective Conan font letter sticker set - Detective Conan cocoa cigarettes (6 sticks x 10 boxes)