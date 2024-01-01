Entertainment | Feb 15

Pre-Release of "Haikyuu!! The Movie: Battle of the Garbage Dump"

TOKYO, Feb 15 (News On Japan) - The highly anticipated pre-release promotional video for "Haikyu!! The Movie: Battle of the Garbage Dump," set to open on February 16th, has been unveiled. The approximately 90-second video is filled with dynamic and tense scenes that further heighten the excitement for the upcoming film.

As the release date rapidly approaches, the pre-release promotional video for "Haikyu!! The Movie: Battle of the Garbage Dump" has been made public. The footage begins with the phrase "You can jump even higher," spoken by Kageyama to Hinata upon his return from the All-Japan Youth Camp, just before the start of the Spring High Tournament as depicted in the fourth season of the anime series.

The video kicks off with match scenes as Kuroo, the captain of Nekoma High School who has been particularly eager for the "Battle of the Garbage Dump," declares it's "reward time." Accompanied by the theme song "Orange," written by SPYAIR specifically for the film, the fervor of the intense matches continues to unfold.

Facing off against Nekoma High School, whose members unite in their chant to "drag the crows down to the ground" and challenge with all their might, Karasuno High School responds with equal ferocity. Midway through the video, following the opening line, Hinata is shown leaping high into the air with Kageyama's words, "That's the sound of a jump that has finished kicking off the ground," resonating in the background.

The video, even more powerful and fast-paced than previously released trailers, showcases the likes of Hinata, Kageyama, and Tsukishima, who stands in the way of Kuroo's powerful spikes with his blocks. This stunning footage, reaching its peak intensity, promises the thrilling performances of the players from both schools on the big screen.

