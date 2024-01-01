TOKYO, Feb 15 (News On Japan) - "Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League", now available for PlayStation5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC, is set in the world of DC Comics, home to heroes such as Superman and Batman. The main characters of this game are the members of the "Suicide Squad," a special task force of villains coerced into service due to bombs implanted in their heads.

Developed by Rocksteady Studios, the team behind the highly acclaimed "Batman: Arkham" series, the focus shifts from the caped crusader to the villains who face off against the heroes.

Rocksteady Studios brings its high-quality action and a narrative from a different perspective than that of the heroes. The exhilarating action of dashing through the city and smashing enemies with character-specific moves is a highlight! The villains in the Suicide Squad include Harley Quinn, Deadshot, Captain Boomerang, and King Shark. While the basic controls assigned to the buttons are the same, each character has distinct actions and feels, offering a different experience depending on the character chosen.

For example, Harley Quinn can swing by hooking her grappling hook onto drones that follow her or directly onto buildings to pull herself up, allowing for free movement between buildings. Deadshot, on the other hand, changes the game with a jetpack that allows for free flight in all directions, literally soaring through the air. While you can't fly constantly, the gauge quickly recovers upon landing, allowing for high-freedom aerial combat.

Captain Boomerang can perform technical moves like teleporting to his thrown boomerang, which is tricky to master but once accustomed, allows for stylish movements not possible with other characters. King Shark, true to his massive size, showcases powerful actions, climbing buildings and leaping like a superhero (though he is a villain), providing the full thrill of an action game.

Players can switch characters anytime outside of missions, allowing for continuous play with a favorite character or a change of pace without getting monotonous due to the significant differences in control feel. While movement emphasizes individuality, the attack system feels unified. There are two main types of attacks: ranged attacks with guns and character-specific melee attacks. Of course, there are differences like preferred combat distances depending on the type of gun used, such as assault rifles and shotguns, but the basics are the same. However, this doesn't feel like a downside.

The combat in this game is characterized by high-speed and three-dimensional movement. As mentioned, the movement actions differ significantly between characters, so having a unified attack system allows players to focus on maneuvering. Additionally, unique systems in the game further enhance the fun of battle. Notably, the "Shield Steal" element allows players to recover their shield by defeating enemies with melee attacks. To enable Shield Steal, you must shoot the enemy's legs to make them vulnerable to stealing, but when used effectively, you can dive into a group of enemies and wreak havoc.

In battles against numerous enemies, trying to defeat them with shooting alone often results in crossfire and health depletion. By focusing on Shield Steal, not only is survival easier, but it also naturally encourages an aggressive combat style, showcasing the cleverness of the game design. Enemies also display markers right before they perform powerful attacks. Landing a counterattack at this moment can stun the enemy and leave them defenseless for a period. This action, "detecting dangerous attacks and quickly neutralizing them," embodies the essence of a villain and provides satisfying moments for an action game.

Of course, there are also "Traversal Attacks," unique special moves for each character that can deal significant damage to enemies with their own cinematic flair. While these moves require charging a gauge, they can be easily executed and are immensely enjoyable as you scatter your foes. Character progression is also a key attraction of the game. By defeating enemies and completing missions, players earn experience points, increasing character levels. Points gained upon leveling up can be used to acquire talents, enhancing characters. Each character has a unique talent tree, and players can choose and set one from multiple options. Customizing to suit one's play style allows for tangible growth. The ability to freely redo talent selections is also a welcome feature, allowing players to easily test effects.

Equipment also comes with various effects, adding a treasure-hunting element to the game. Random equipment can be obtained after each mission, and players can also craft items in the workshop using materials. With different rarities, favorite equipment can be modified and enhanced, making the pursuit of ideal gear another enjoyable aspect of the game. The story, featuring the unique banter of villains, is entertaining! The game excels not only in its gameplay but also in its strong character personalities. Rocksteady Studios' previous "Batman: Arkham" series was dark and serious, befitting a Batman game. However, this game stars the "Task Force X," also known as the Suicide Squad, a team comprising various villains.

The team of Harley Quinn, Deadshot, Captain Boomerang, and King Shark, previously imprisoned, is formed to tackle incidents. Controlled by government official Amanda Waller, who has implanted bombs in their heads, they are forced to comply with her orders and face numerous difficult challenges. Despite their dire situation, the game comically depicts their villainous banter and the disarray in their cooperation, highlighting their rough-and-tumble relationship.

Each character has a strong personality, but my personal favorite is King Shark, the shark-man. Despite his fierce appearance, his interest in human culture and philosophical thoughts create a stark contrast with his looks. While the other villains engage in light-hearted banter, sarcasm, and snark, King Shark takes their words seriously and responds earnestly, providing a perfect mismatch with his surroundings and serving as a soothing presence on the team.

They face an invasion by the villain Brainiac, who not only abducts humans to turn them into soldiers but also controls the minds of various heroes, using them as his vanguard. Early in the game, famous DC heroes like Green Lantern, Batman, and The Flash appear, attacking people, which is quite shocking. The superpowers we once relied on in heroes are now used with malice, revealing the harsh reality of such powers. At the same time, it's impressive to think that the villains have repeatedly fought against such powerful opponents (laughs).

For fans of the "Batman: Arkham" series, there's a pleasant surprise during a scene where a controlled Batman attacks. The Bat Museum, the setting for the battle, features exhibits that follow the "Batman: Arkham" series' storyline, allowing players to revisit past stories. While comic book hero worlds are often separate, the world of this game might be the same as the "Batman: Arkham" series.

The stage where Batman attacks takes place indoors with the lights off, and teammates are ambushed one by one, a presentation reminiscent of what it's like to be on the receiving end of Batman's wrath. It's terrifying, almost like playing a horror game. As the game progresses, various heroes and villains appear, delighting DC Universe fans. Although I'm not an expert, I get excited when famous villains like Penguin, Poison Ivy, and Lex Luthor show up. Seeing villains who are usually only seen as adversaries show a different attitude towards allies (or at least temporarily friendly characters) is refreshing.

While the "Batman: Arkham" series focused on Batman and had a heavy and profound feel, this game has a lighter and more pleasant touch, fitting the tone of the work. Although the tension is different, the game is filled with past expertise, resulting in a satisfying experience. Knowing DC heroes and villains will undoubtedly enhance the enjoyment, but even someone like me, who knows only the names of a few heroes, could play and enjoy the game without any problems.

