'Magademy Awards 2023' Nominees Announced

TOKYO, Feb 15 (News On Japan) - BookLive, the digital book service, has announced the nominees for its third "Magademy Awards 2023," a manga award that honors manga characters. This year's nominees include Hiroshi Tanaka from the 23rd year of the popular series "My Home Afro Tanaka," Maomao from the fall 2023 anime hit "The Apothecary Diaries," Rin Itoshi and Reo Mikage from the popular soccer manga "Blue Lock," and Kirika Kokuryu from the drama-adapted "Trillion Game," among others.

The nominations include 16 characters and 5 works selected from recommendations made by manga fans during the nomination period.

The "Magademy Awards" were established in 2021 to celebrate the characters that bring courage, emotion, and richness to our daily lives. This year, for the first time, fans could nominate not only characters but also individual works.

During the recommendation period from October 5 to October 29, 2023, fans submitted their favorite characters and works through a special website and via X (formerly Twitter), with the consenting nominees being selected for various categories. Notably, characters from the trending "villainess" genre have been nominated for the first time, with Remilia Rose Glaupner from "The Inner Palaces of the Villainess" and Saphia Dianthus from "I've Entered the Villainess Route of Overwhelming Love!?" (Comic) making the list.

The winners for the six categories—Best Actor, Best Actress, Best Supporting Actor, Best Supporting Actress, Best Work, and Special Jury Prize—will be decided by a panel of judges including the manga-loving comedy trio Hanako and announced on March 13.

Nominees for the "Magademy Awards 2023" include 16 characters and 5 works, listed in alphabetical order within their respective categories. Eligible works are manga volumes released or scheduled for release in 2023, with a maximum of 10 volumes.

