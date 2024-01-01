DJ SODA Graces the Cover of 'Weekly Playboy'

TOKYO, Feb 19 (News On Japan) - The February 19th issue of 'Weekly Playboy' magazine features the globally recognized DJ SODA on its cover, while inside readers will find a feature on Sakuragi Cocona from Shiritsu Ebisu Chugaku (Private Ebisu Junior High School), a Japanese female idol group.

DJ SODA, who has amassed over 23 million followers across social media platforms, continues her rapid rise to fame. She has been named the number one DJane in Asia for six consecutive years by the global platform 'DjaneTop,' which specializes in female DJs. The current issue not only showcases her on the cover and the lead feature but also includes a 38-minute DVD.

Kokona Sakuragi makes her first appearance in 'Weekly Playboy' in this issue. Known as "EbiChu's Belly-Showing Mermaid," she reveals her bikini-clad look.

Website: DjaneTop

Source: Natalie