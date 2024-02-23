Emperor of Japan Celebrates 64th Birthday

TOKYO, Feb 23 (News On Japan) - On February 23, His Majesty the Emperor celebrated his 64th birthday. Prior to his birthday, His Majesty held a press conference at the Imperial Palace, where he expressed deep sorrow for the victims of the Noto Peninsula earthquake that occurred on New Year's Day.

"Many people have lost their lives, and some are still missing. Many have been forced to evacuate, and I am deeply pained by this," he said. He also expressed his intention to visit the affected areas with Empress Masako, saying, "We hope to visit the disaster-stricken areas to offer our sympathies once we have observed the progress of the recovery efforts and listened to the thoughts of the affected people and related parties."

Reflecting on his role as Emperor ahead of the fifth anniversary of his accession in May, His Majesty shared, "I have aimed to engage closely with the people, listening to their stories wherever I go, understanding their circumstances and feelings, and considering what the Imperial Family should do for the nation. We will continue to visit various places, always keeping this in mind."

Regarding his eldest daughter, Princess Aiko, who has secured a job at the Japanese Red Cross Society, His Majesty said, "I believe she has long held the desire to help others. While her duties as a member of the Imperial Family will increase, I hope she will continue to fulfill each of her responsibilities with compassion and gratitude." Speaking of his nephew, Prince Hisahito, who will come of age in September, His Majesty said, "I have watched him grow up since he was little, and recently, he has been fulfilling his duties as a member of the Imperial Family through visits in the regions and interactions with people from abroad, which I find reassuring."

On the Emperor's birthday, a general public audience was held at the Imperial Palace, where His Majesty, along with Empress Masako, Prince and Princess Akishino, Princess Aiko, and Princess Kako, appeared on the balcony of the palace three times in the morning to receive congratulations.

In celebration of the Emperor's birthday, the Imperial Household Agency released a video of Their Majesties the Emperor and Empress, filmed at the Imperial Residence on February 9. In the video, Their Majesties are seen viewing a Wajima-nuri lacquerware paper box used at this year's first poetry reading. Also displayed were a Wajima-nuri decorative tray and a Suzu pottery vase. According to an aide, Their Majesties are concerned about the earthquake's impact on local industries and the difficult circumstances faced by many involved in the traditional culture and industries of the Noto region. During the filming, Their Majesties reminisced about their visit to Wajima's "Asaichi Street" and discussed the many artisans involved in Wajima lacquerware production. The Imperial Household Agency is making arrangements for Their Majesties' visit to the earthquake-affected areas in Ishikawa Prefecture in late March.

Here is the full text of His Majesty the Emperor's press conference. (Questions from the representative of the Imperial Press Corps)

(Question 1) Reflecting on the past year, which included both joyful and challenging events such as the Noto Peninsula earthquake, could you share your most memorable moments?

(Emperor) The Noto Peninsula earthquake, which occurred on the evening of New Year's Day, struck many families gathered for the holiday season, resulting in numerous fatalities and injuries, as well as the loss of homes. The affected Noto region holds special memories for both Masako and myself from our student days, and we were warmly welcomed by the people of Kanazawa City during our visit last October. The fact that many people have suffered in Ishikawa Prefecture, with some still missing and many forced to evacuate, deeply pains us. I would like to express my heartfelt condolences to the victims and offer my sympathies to the bereaved families and those affected by the disaster. The cold of winter continues, and especially in the immediate aftermath of the earthquake, many evacuees have faced particularly harsh conditions. We are concerned about the health of the elderly and others whose conditions may worsen or who may fall ill due to the prolonged evacuation. The earthquake caused road networks on the peninsula to be cut off, complicating rescue and relief efforts and leading to isolated settlements. The difficulty in restoring water services has resulted in prolonged water outages, forcing many to endure great inconvenience. Amidst these harsh conditions, I would like to express my sincere gratitude to those who have been working tirelessly day and night on rescue and relief operations, providing aid supplies, supporting the medical and health needs of the victims, and restoring lifelines. Since the immediate aftermath of the disaster, numerous specialized volunteers and NPOs have begun activities in the affected areas, providing various forms of support to those affected. I am grateful for the importance of detailed support and appreciate the efforts of volunteers and NPOs working in the disaster areas. Although many difficulties persist, I sincerely hope that with the support of many people, recovery and reconstruction will progress smoothly. The earthquake has also caused significant damage to the unique traditional culture and industries of the Noto region. I believe that the region's historical culture and traditional industries are precious to the residents, serving as emotional anchors. It is important to support the preservation and continuation of these traditional cultures, with the help of young people who inherit these traditional skills. Regarding visiting the affected areas, I hope to visit the disaster-stricken areas with Masako once we have observed the progress of the recovery efforts and listened to the thoughts of the affected people and related parties. Looking at the country as a whole, many people are facing various difficulties due to natural disasters and rising prices, and there are elderly people, those with disabilities, and children from households in financial difficulty who need support. I am grateful for the many people who are working to support those in socially vulnerable positions and protect their lives and livelihoods. Despite the challenges, I hope that people will continue to support and care for each other, overcoming difficult situations together. Globally, large-scale natural disasters such as earthquakes and floods have occurred. In the past year, major earthquakes struck Morocco and Afghanistan, resulting in many deaths, injuries, and evacuations. There have also been frequent natural disasters thought to be associated with global warming, such as heavy rain damage, wildfires, and severe droughts around the world. I would like to pray for the repose of the souls of those who have perished in these natural disasters and offer my sympathies to those affected. Regarding "global warming," UN Secretary-General Guterres warned in a press conference on July 27 last year that we have moved from an era of global warming to an era of "global boiling." As I have mentioned before, to build a sustainable world, it is urgently required that people around the world share their wisdom and cooperate by joining hands, and the issue of global warming is an urgent challenge that we must address seriously. Wars and conflicts continue to occur around the world, resulting in the loss of many lives. There are also people suffering from hunger, poverty, oppression, and prejudice, with their lives and dignity under threat. I am deeply pained by the difficult situations the world faces. I am reminded of the importance of people around the world striving for mutual understanding, respect, and cooperation in building a peaceful world. There were also bright topics this year. In May last year, the classification of COVID-19 was shifted to category 5 under the Infectious Diseases Law. While we need to continue monitoring the spread of the infection, it has been a year in which we can see a definite brightness in the return to normal daily life. In the field of science and technology, the H3 rocket was successfully launched on February 17, and on January 20, the small lunar lander "SLIM" successfully achieved a pinpoint landing on the moon. Following the "Hayabusa" and "Hayabusa2," the long-cultivated space development technology has come to fruition, and I respect the efforts of those involved. Advances in AI technology, such as generative AI, have been drawing attention, but in the disaster-stricken areas of the Noto Peninsula, the use of autonomous control-type portable water recycling systems that combine Japan's excellent water treatment technology with AI has provided services such as bathing and handwashing, helping those affected by the disaster. I have heard that these initiatives are led by companies founded by young people. Including the activities of volunteers who rushed from all over the country, I hope that the vitality of young people will open up new possibilities for our country. In the world of sports, there were also bright topics, such as the Japanese national baseball team's third victory in the WBC after three tournaments and Shohei Ohtani's selection as MVP for the second time by unanimous vote in the American Major League. In the world of shogi, Sota Fujii achieved the unprecedented feat of winning the "Oza" title and becoming the first player to hold eight titles, giving us bright dreams and hopes.

(Question 2) With the change in the classification of COVID-19, garden parties were resumed last year, and visits to the regions by Their Majesties became more active. Empress Masako also accompanied you on a visit to Indonesia for international goodwill. Could you share any episodes or memorable moments from events and visits, as well as your thoughts on Empress Masako, who celebrated her 60th birthday last year and has been by your side for 30 years?

(Emperor) With the calming of the COVID-19 pandemic, we were able to hold garden parties in spring and autumn last year, and I was delighted to welcome many guests after a long time. In June, we visited Iwate Prefecture to attend the National Tree Planting Festival. At the "Sea View Place" in the Takata Pine Tree Tsunami Recovery Memorial Park, I offered flowers and prayed for the repose of the souls of those who perished in the Great East Japan Earthquake while overlooking Hirota Bay, which was hit by a massive tsunami. At the East Japan Earthquake Tsunami Memorial Museum, I listened to the stories of those who are passing on the experiences of the disaster to future generations and felt the importance of conveying the facts and lessons of the disaster, as well as the experiences and thoughts on reconstruction, to future generations. I was able to see the "Miracle Pine" monument for the first time and plant a seedling of the Nambu red pine, which inherits the genes of the "Miracle Pine," at the commemorative ceremony of the National Tree Planting Festival. At the ceremony, I also had the opportunity to listen to a string quartet composed of instruments made from the "Miracle Pine," including the so-called "Tsunami Viola," which reminded me of the time I played the viola at a concert. While remembering the difficulties the region has faced, Masako and I were truly pleased to see the progress of reconstruction leading up to the National Tree Planting Festival. During our visit to Rikuzentakata City, Ofunato City, and Kamaishi City, we heard directly from the affected people and were touched by their unwavering efforts despite numerous challenges. Listening to their stories, I felt deeply moved by the steady progress of reconstruction, despite many remaining challenges. I hope that the affected areas will start building new communities and achieve true reconstruction, and I renewed my desire to continue caring for the affected areas. In September, we visited Hokkaido for the National Rich Sea Creation Festival, and in October, we visited Kagoshima Prefecture for the Special National Sports Festival and Ishikawa Prefecture for the National Cultural Festival and the National Arts and Culture Festival for People with Disabilities. In each region, I was able to experience the unique characteristics and feel the richness of the country's nature, climate, history, and culture. As I composed in this year's first poem, it was a great pleasure to be able to interact directly with everyone during my visits. It was also heartwarming to be able to hear various stories from people in each place and see their smiles. When visiting the regions, I am grateful to the local officials who prepared thoroughly while taking measures to prevent infection, and to the many prefectural citizens who warmly welcomed Masako and me. In June, I was very pleased to visit Indonesia with Masako in a memorable year marking the 65th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Japan and Indonesia and the 50th anniversary of Japan-ASEAN friendship and cooperation. It was our first official visit to a Southeast Asian country as a couple, making it a very memorable experience for us. During our visit, we were warmly welcomed by President Joko and his wife, as well as Governor Hamengkubuwono X of the Special Region of Yogyakarta and his wife, among others. We were deeply grateful for the heartfelt hospitality we received from the Indonesian government and people. I would like to take this opportunity to express my gratitude to the many Indonesian and Japanese officials who worked hard to make this visit possible. Through the visit, we deepened our understanding of Indonesia's history and richly diverse society and culture, and witnessed the achievements of friendship and cooperation that have been cultivated between the two countries over the years. We also visited places associated with Their Majesties the Emperor Emeritus and Empress Emerita, such as the Bogor Palace, the Botanical Garden, the Dharma Persada University, and the Borobudur Temple ruins, and met with people of various generations who have contributed to the exchange between the two countries. We were reminded that the friendly relations between the two countries have been nurtured through the tireless efforts and exchanges of people across generations, even through difficult times. I felt happy and grateful to realize that there are many people in Indonesia who have warm feelings towards Japan and the Japanese people. In particular, interacting with young Indonesians who are interested in Japanese culture and language, as well as Japanese children and young people living in Indonesia, made me feel the potential role that the younger generation will play in the future friendship and cooperation between the two countries. I hope that the younger generation of both countries will deepen their interest in each other through exchanges and play a significant role in further deepening the mutual understanding and cooperative relationship between the two countries. If this visit has served as an opportunity to deepen mutual understanding between the people of Japan and Indonesia and further develop the friendly and cooperative relationship between the two countries, I would be very pleased. Masako has continued to work hard this year, attending ceremonies in Tokyo and completing all scheduled visits to Iwate, Hokkaido, Kagoshima, and Ishikawa prefectures. I was also relieved and pleased that we were able to successfully complete the long overseas goodwill visit to Indonesia together. This year, the number of events at the palace and residence in Tokyo has increased. Although Masako is still on the road to recovery and experiences fluctuations in her condition, with fatigue lingering after major events or a series of events, I hope she will take enough rest during such times and continue to steadily accomplish what she can without overexerting herself. I would like to express my gratitude to the people of the nation for their warm support and ask for their continued warm support for Masako's recovery. Since our marriage, Masako and I have experienced many things together, supporting each other and sharing joys and sorrows. Masako is an important presence who supports my daily activities while watching over the growth of our daughter Aiko. She is also a good advisor in both public and private matters. I am grateful for her support and want to continue to support her as much as I can. Having spent 30 years together, I want to convey my gratitude to Masako and ask her to continue to be with me in the future.

(Question 3) This year, Princess Aiko will start working as a contract employee at the Japanese Red Cross Society after graduating from university, and Prince Hisahito of the Akishino family will come of age. Could you share with us Princess Aiko's recent state, memorable events from her university life, discussions with your family regarding her employment at the Red Cross, and your thoughts on her public activities and marriage? What are your thoughts on the growth of Prince Hisahito, who is second in line to the throne, and what do you expect from him in the future?

(Emperor) Aiko has been able to visit the university campus this academic year as the situation with COVID-19 infections has calmed down. She seems to be enjoying a fulfilling student life, studying diligently at university and spending time with her teachers and friends. When writing her graduation thesis, she worked hard on her paper, gathering materials from the university library and the Japanese Language and Literature Department's archives after class, with guidance from her teachers. As graduation approaches, I hope she will spend the rest of her university life meaningfully. I am truly grateful to the teachers, staff, and friends who have warmly guided and befriended her. During her university life, Aiko broadened her horizons by attending not only specialized courses in the Japanese Language and Literature Department but also liberal arts courses and classes from other departments, such as Japanese history, Oriental history, Japanese traditional performing arts, and welfare. In particular, she seems to have cherished the irreplaceable experiences of talking directly with teachers and friends on campus and being able to exercise together from this academic year. She also enjoyed exploring various places on campus. Regarding her employment at the Japanese Red Cross Society, Aiko seems to have long held the desire to help others, as she mentioned in her coming-of-age press conference, saying, "I was very impressed by the disaster volunteers who work hard to help others, regardless of whether it is their own town or not." In that context, Aiko attended a presentation by the Japanese Red Cross Society last year with Masako and me, where we learned about various activities conducted by the Red Cross, and visited an exhibition at the Red Cross headquarters showcasing relief and medical activities during the Great Kanto Earthquake. Through these experiences, she seems to have developed a strong desire to contribute to society by being involved in the activities of the Red Cross, and after discussing it with our family, she expressed her wish to work at the Red Cross. We are very grateful that the Red Cross has kindly accepted her. I hope that Aiko will continue to work hard to help many people as a member of the Red Cross from April, and even though there may be difficulties in entering society, I hope she will overcome them and grow as a member of society. I hope that Aiko will continue to learn from various people, accumulate experiences, broaden her perspective, deepen her thoughts, and carefully fulfill her duties as a member of the Imperial Family with compassion and gratitude. If there is anything we can discuss with her in the process, we would like to do so as much as possible. I am truly grateful to everyone for their warm feelings towards Aiko so far, and I hope that you will continue to watch over her warmly. Prince Hisahito will turn 18 this year and come of age. I have watched him grow up since he was little, and recently, he has been fulfilling his duties as a member of the Imperial Family through visits to the regions and interactions with people from abroad, which I find reassuring. When we meet, he talks lively about topics such as dragonflies, vegetable cultivation, and playing badminton, which is part of his club activities, so I think he is spending fulfilling days. I believe he will also start considering his path to university. He must have interests and things he wants to learn and do, so I hope he will have a fruitful high school life while focusing on his future.

Source: NHK