Actress Natsuki Highlights Curves in Cute Swimsuit

TOKYO, Feb 24 (News On Japan) - Natsuki, known for her performances with the "Actress Girls," has graced the "Fighting Women Graffiti" feature in the online publication "Yanmaga Web," which was released on February 24th. In this edition, she captivated fans with her charming swimsuit appearance.

夏葵（C）西村康／ヤンマガWeb

The "Fighting Women Graffiti" is a series that explores a different side of women who compete in the world of martial arts—including MMA, boxing, kickboxing, and professional wrestling—through the lens of gravure photography.

Following her previous participation, Natsuki, who continues to shine in "Actress Girls," has made another appearance. This time, she brings an extra dose of cuteness to the audience.

The feature aims to delve into the contrasting aspects of these fighters, showcasing their feminine and glamorous sides that are often unseen in the competitive arena of combat sports.

As Natsuki takes on this new challenge, fans are treated to a refreshing portrayal that juxtaposes her athletic prowess with her photogenic charm. The "Fighting Women Graffiti" continues to celebrate the strength and beauty of women in the fighting world, offering a unique glimpse into their lives both in and out of the ring.

The project has been well-received for its innovative approach to highlighting the multifaceted lives of female fighters, presenting them in a light that transcends the usual sporting narrative.

Source: MDPR