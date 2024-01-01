Society | Feb 25

1,500 Hina Dolls Gather in Komachi's House

KYOTO, Feb 25 (News On Japan) - As the Hina Matsuri (Doll Festival) is approaches, an event is being held to collect disused hina dolls from households and display them together in Kyotango City, Kyoto Prefecture.

Lined up in rows, there are approximately 1,500 hina dolls. These dolls, displayed at "Komachi's House [小町の舎]", where the legendary beauty Ono no Komachi is said to have spent her later years, have watched over the growth of children in each household and have now completed their duties.

Some of the dolls date back to the end of the Edo period, allowing visitors to enjoy the changes in costumes over time.

The exhibition will run until March 5.

Source: YOMIURI

