"Midnight Runners" Cause Chaos in Osaka Arcade

OSAKA, Feb 28 (News On Japan) - A mysterious group blaring loud music that suddenly appeared in an arcade in Osaka, has causing panic among local shoppers, leaving witnesses stunned as the mob spread across the street, shouting and shoving pedestrians aside.

The incident occurred near a shopping street close to Osaka Station.

The Director of Higashi Nakadori Shopping Street Association, expressed his shock, "That was truly terrifying. It felt like thugs or rioters had come to wreak havoc in the shopping street."

This mysterious group was actually the "Midnight Runners," and their rampage was part of an event to energize the Osaka Marathon.

Following the commotion, the organizers issued an apology on social media, stating, "We deeply apologize for the significant inconvenience caused."