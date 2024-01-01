TOKYO, Feb 29 (News On Japan) - The "Desirable Cities Ranking" announced on the 28th highlights cities with the best cost-performance, with Kita-Senju standing out.

The annual "Desirable Cities Ranking" was released for 2024 on the 28th, with Yokohama clinching the top spot for the seventh consecutive year. The city's abundance of commercial and entertainment facilities, along with a high concentration of businesses, make it an attractive place to work.

SUUMO's Editor-in-Chief Yoichi Ikemoto recommends Kita-Senju for its cost-effectiveness. Located in Adachi Ward, Tokyo, Kita-Senju ranks 23rd overall but has been the top "hidden gem" for seven consecutive years. Residents appreciate its excellent transportation links and relatively low rent.

One of its attractions is the affordability of living expenses. With multiple train and subway lines, Kita-Senju offers convenience while being significantly cheaper in rent compared to other areas within a 10-kilometer radius of Tokyo Station. Additionally, the area is known for its inexpensive shops.

A visit to a local izakaya, a 50-year-old establishment just a three-minute walk from Kita-Senju Station, revealed customers praising its low prices and admitting to losing count of their drinks. Kita-Senju is also popular among sake enthusiasts.

Aoi Igarashi of the "Kouraku" grilled offal restaurant noted a shift from the past when the area was known for its drunkards. Now, it attracts a considerable number of young people.

The neighborhood is dotted with long-established businesses, and recently, more young people are drawn to its Showa-era ambiance. Musashiya, a tofu shop with a 90-year history, has seen a change in its clientele, with more young people and students visiting, attracted by its retro vibe.

The shop is also catering to younger customers by offering products that are easy to prepare.

Source: ANN