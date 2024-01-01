TOKYO, Feb 29 (News On Japan) - The long-awaited release date for "FF7 Rebirth" has finally arrived. To help you get started on the epic journey of Cloud and his companions, this article will introduce some early-game tips.

Recommended Early-Game Party

From the outset, you can control Cloud, Tifa, Aerith, Barret, and Red XIII, who were party members in the previous remake. The versatile trio of Cloud, Aerith, and Tifa is recommended for the early stages. Cloud is a given, with Aerith being the optimal healer. For the third member, Tifa is suggested as she has high attack power, easy-to-use abilities, and can also wield magic effectively. For aerial enemies, you can either use Aerith's attacks or Cloud's magic. Cloud's evasive counterattacks also serve as a means to deal with long-range threats.

For a party focused on long-range attacks: Cloud, Aerith, and Barret. If you find the above setup weak in long-range attacks, swapping Tifa for Barret is recommended. His normal attacks are long-range and rapid-fire, making them very user-friendly. Since characters other than Cloud don't need to get close to enemies, it's safer to heal and use items.

For a party focused on close-range attacks: Cloud, Tifa, and Red XIII. If you're up against weaker enemies, you can opt for a party composed entirely of attackers, leaving out the healer. Red XIII can be replaced with Barret. Focusing on damage allows you to quickly finish off lesser foes.

Character Usage and Characteristics

Cloud is almost a fixed member in the early stages. As an attacker, he is excellent and user-friendly. It's essential to equip him with various elemental and healing Materia to handle all situations. "Assess" is a must-have to gather information about enemies from the beginning. "Steal" is also recommended as it allows you to pilfer items from assessed enemies.

Tifa is a typical close-range attacker. With abilities that can deal significant damage, she is the go-to for an offensive role. Strengthening her with Materia like HP Up is also advisable.

Barret is a long-range attacker who can use his abilities frequently thanks to his high ATB gauge. With a high HP, he can also serve as a tank. His ability to damage airborne enemies regardless of distance is invaluable.

Aerith is indispensable as a healer, with her limit ability "Healing Wind" being incredibly handy. Although her attack power isn't high, equipping various elemental Materia and using magic is recommended. Her support abilities, like the magic circle techniques, are also excellent, so focusing on healing and support roles is a viable strategy.

Red XIII is a close-range attacker who can perform area attacks by holding down a button, proving useful when surrounded by enemies. His ability "Super Guard" is key to accumulating the Revenge gauge, making his playstyle slightly more advanced.

Fixed Party Members?

In the very early stages, such as the Nibelheim flashback, you'll control young Cloud and Sephiroth, and after passing through the Grasslands and Mithril Mines, the team splits into Cloud, Tifa, and Aerith, and Barret and Red XIII. The party is typically fixed during story progression. Although you're limited to using the given party, it's an opportunity to learn abilities for characters you don't usually use.

Weapon-specific abilities increase in proficiency as you use them, and once maxed out, they can be used even without the weapon equipped. Early on, it's not easy to learn abilities for characters you don't use, so focus on using abilities when the party is fixed.

Don't forget to switch weapons once you've learned an ability to acquire new ones!

Source: Dengeki