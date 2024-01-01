Entertainment | Feb 29

Hikaru Utada to Perform in "NHK MUSIC SPECIAL"

TOKYO, Feb 29 (News On Japan) - Celebrating the 25th anniversary of her debut last December, Hikaru Utada is set to appear on NHK General's 'NHK MUSIC SPECIAL'. The program's official website is currently soliciting questions for Utada.

On February 12th, Utada released the song "Naniiro demo nai Hana," which is the theme song for the Fuji TV Monday night drama "Kimi ga Kokoro wo Kureta kara." On April 10th, she will release her 25th-anniversary best album "SCIENCE FICTION," which includes "Naniiro demo nai Hana."

In addition to her upcoming television appearance, Utada's radio special "Trebien Bohemian" made a one-night-only comeback on February 19th. She also participated in a segment on August 17th, 2023, where she experienced ChatGPT, creating lyrics on the theme of Japanese comedians Matsumoto Hitoshi and Nakai Masahiro.

Moreover, the release date for Utada's best album has been confirmed, and the full schedule for her tour has been announced. On December 9th, 2023, it was revealed that she would release the best album "SCIENCE FICTION" in commemoration of her 25th anniversary and embark on a nationwide tour.

Utada's involvement in various projects continues, with announcements such as her solo performances in Taipei and Hong Kong, her radio special revival, and her performance of the theme song for "Kimi koko" on "CDTV Live! Live!" on February 19th.

by Aya Takahashi

Source: Natalie

