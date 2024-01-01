Entertainment | Feb 29

MARCH 2-3 ~ Tokyo Indie Games Summit 2024: Venue Map Revealed

TOKYO, Feb 29 (News On Japan) - Phoenixx has announced the latest information on the venue map, additional programs, event details, and more for the "TOKYO INDIE GAMES SUMMIT 2024," which will be held on March 2-3.

Updated Information on Exhibited Titles for "TOKYO INDIE GAMES SUMMIT 2024" The list of exhibited titles has been updated to include a total of 133 titles. This year, games will be showcased at two locations: Musashino Public Hall and Kichijoji Tokyu REI Hotel. The full list of exhibited titles can be checked on the official website.

Venue Map Released for "TOKYO INDIE GAMES SUMMIT 2024" Detailed maps for each venue, including the main venue Musashino Public Hall and Kichijoji Tokyu REI Hotel, have been released.

by Aya Takahashi

Source: Dengeki

