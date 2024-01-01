TOKYO, Mar 01 (News On Japan) - The first volume of "The World's Only Job Changing Master – The Job Hopper Who Decided to Master Every Job in Another World," was released Friday, featuring Tsukasa, the protagonist who has lives as a job hopper, constantly changing jobs for career advancement and traversing various companies.

「世界で唯一の転職師～ジョブホッパーな俺は、異世界ですべてのジョブを極めることにした～@COMIC」1巻 ［記事に戻る］

Tsukasa, who thought he was attending a final interview at a major company, finds himself lost in another world where he gains the ability of a "Job Changing Master," allowing him to switch to any desired profession. As a wizard, he controls fireballs, as a swordsman, he has the physical ability to slay monsters, and as a pharmacist, he creates medicines. Adapting to different situations by changing jobs, Tsukasa resolves to "master every profession in this world!"

The comic, illustrated by Tadano Yarou with the original story by Renkinou, is published by TO Books and is available on Amazon.co.jp.

