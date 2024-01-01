Entertainment | Mar 04

Fashion Unites: 31 Models Join Influencers at Cross-Cultural Ceremony

SEOUL, Mar 04 (News On Japan) - The "YM STAR E&M x IMPACT 2024 KOREA & JAPAN AMBASSADOR MODEL COOPERATION CEREMONY" was held last week at the Bumjeon Science Building in Seoul's Dongjak District, celebrating the collaboration between YM STAR E&M, a company that operates entertainment and marketing businesses in South Korea, and IMPACT, a Japanese influencer marketing firm.

【写真特集】韓日アンバサダーモデル協力式典に人気インフルエンサー・イ·ソヨン、パク·ダヒョンと総勢31名日本モデルが参加！

The ceremony featured a photo session with the participation of popular Korean influencers such as Lee So-young and Park Da-hyun, alongside 27 up-and-coming models from Japan. This cross-cultural exchange between South Korea and Japan showcased the potential for future partnerships in the field of influencer marketing and entertainment.

@mina_tachibana_official #korea????????japan???????? #韓国????????日本 #うちの社長さんがBTSを取り込んだおかけで実現した今回のイベント #2024Korea＆JAPAN #ambassador #アンバサダー #ambassadorModel #アンバサダーモデル #corporationceremony #コーポレーションセレモニー #KBSなどの各種メディア #日本と韓国の歴史的親睦会 #韓国のインフルエンサー達も来てました ♬ Mimimi - SEREBRO

by Aya Takahashi
