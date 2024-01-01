BABYMETAL Announces 'FOX FEST' Festival

TOKYO, Mar 04 (News On Japan) - BABYMETAL will be hosting their own festival, 'FOX_FEST', at the Saitama Super Arena on May 25 and 26. The festival's key visual has been revealed, and the lineup for the first round of performers includes BABYMETAL, German electrocore band Electric Callboy, and American instrumental progressive metal band Polyphia.

BABYMETAL recently celebrated the 20th "holy birthday" of MOMOMETAL with a live performance titled 'BABYMETAL WORLD TOUR 2023 - 2024 LEGEND - MM' at the Yokohama Arena on March 2 and 3. Following the second day's show, the announcement of 'FOX_FEST' was made. Polyphia's guitarists Tim Henson and Scott LePage previously featured on BABYMETAL's third album 'METAL GALAXY', released in 2019, on the track 'Brand New Day'. Although Polyphia's Japan tour dates had been announced earlier, they included the two days of 'FOX_FEST', with details of the event being kept a secret until now.

Ticket sales schedules can be checked on the special event website. The festival will open at 15:00 and start at 16:30 on May 25, and open at 13:00 and start at 14:30 on May 26.