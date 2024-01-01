"Mars-Zero's Revolution: Episode 7"

TOKYO, Mar 05 (News On Japan) - The seventh episode of the TV Asahi drama series "MARS - Zero's Revolution," starring Shunsuke Michieda, is set to air on May 5th.

In this exhilarating new youth drama, penned by popular screenwriter Shogo Muto for the first time in three years since "3rd Grade A Class: From Now On, You Are Hostages," a group of high school dropouts led by the enigmatic transfer student and charismatic Zero, played by Michieda, form a video collective named "MARS." Together, they aim to break down the modern Japan of the Reiwa era and raise the flag of rebellion against adult society. Alongside Michieda, the cast includes Rikuto Itagaki, Ai Yoshikawa, Yuki Inoue, Mayu Yokota, Satoma Yamadoki, and Yuki Izumisawa.

The story of "MARS - Zero's Revolution" heats up as the new member, Soshi Fuwa (played by Wataru Hyuga), joins the group and Koi Kijo (played by Ai Yoshikawa), who has broken ties with her father, the CEO of Croquis Corporation, Amo Kunimi (played by Yosuke Eguchi), returns to the fold. As MARS prepares to make a move, suddenly all cell phones in the area around Sakura Academy freeze and become unusable. Though they soon return to normal, Zero senses this as a harbinger of something to come.

In reality, this incident marks the beginning of a massive project set in motion by Kunimi. Having formed a business alliance with Mio Saiki (played by Mieko Harada), the chairperson of Ender Group, Japan's largest general distribution company, Croquis Corporation has surpassed 100 million users on their social network service "Croquis" and successfully linked it to official identification. Kunimi suggests the possibility of causing a "terrorist" act that could plunge the nation into crisis by intentionally creating such malfunctions, now that the citizens cannot live without Croquis, and he declares war on MARS, challenging them to prevent this from happening.

Only one method exists to oppose the powerful Kunimi. Zero decides to meet with Saiki of the Ender Group and attempt to expose Kunimi's misdeeds, urging her to sever ties with Croquis Corporation. However, amidst these developments, Kensho Kurei (played by Satoma Yamadoki), who has been absent from school since the incident with the baseball player, appears and declares his intention to leave MARS. Attracted to the idea of "revolution" by Zero, Kensho confesses his struggle with the realization that they are just high school students facing an overwhelmingly powerful adversary. Zero then announces, "I will continue alone from here on. MARS disbands today," and leaves the clubroom.

Zero manages to make contact with Saiki and reveals Kunimi's past wrongdoings. However, without concrete evidence, he is unable to persuade her, and she dismisses him, asking him to bring proof that Croquis Corporation is plotting terrorism. Determined to steal the data that would serve as evidence of the terrorism, Zero decides to abandon even his ally, Jin Ichinose (played by Rikuto Itagaki), and heads to Croquis Corporation alone.

Source: MDPR