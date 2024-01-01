Orin Surprises Co-Stars with Her Heavy Drinking

TOKYO, Mar 05 (News On Japan) - In the late-night broadcast of "Ariyoshi Quiz" (TV Asahi) on March 3rd, the female talent Orin's love for alcohol was revealed, surprising co-stars with her impressive drinking ability.

The show, which closely follows the private lives of its participants and creates unique quizzes based on them, featured a segment titled "Liquor-Loving Orin's Strong Alcohol Quiz," where Orin enjoyed a variety of high-proof alcoholic beverages that she had never tried before.

Comedian Hikorohie, one of the respondents, asked, "So you don't get drunk?" to which Orin replied, "I do get drunk, but I feel like I'm always up here," indicating that she doesn't pass out and stays conscious.

"I drink almost every day, and I drink with many people, but I've never met anyone who can drink more than me," Orin confessed. The quiz posed the question of what would happen to Orin after the filming.

The location shoot in Nishi-Azabu, Minato Ward, gathered Orin, Kumiko Kondo of the comedy duo Niche, and Natsu Ando of Maple Chogokin. At the first bar, they enjoyed a variety of rum drinks. Orin downed a 50-proof rum cocktail, commenting, "It's sweet," and "There's no burning sensation," drinking it with apparent pleasure. She continued to enjoy 45-proof rum straight with snacks, and tasted 59-proof rum, expressing delight, "It's strong but tasty," and "My mouth stays delicious."

At the second location, a shochu bar, she drank 79-proof awamori, which could also be used for disinfection during the pandemic, and exclaimed, "Wow, it's so delicious." At the third location, a tequila specialty store, she enjoyed a 40-proof tequila with a hint of vanilla, saying, "I can't down this in one go. It's too good to waste."

Despite her eyes looking slightly unfocused, Orin, who was tipsy but enjoying the alcohol, admitted, "I've come to love alcohol even more." Afterward, she left Kondo, who had passed out, and went to a club in Shibuya with Ando.

Where did Orin head after the shoot? Despite drinking nine glasses of high-proof alcohol across three bars, Orin danced at the club without collapsing, surprising everyone with the unexpected answer to the quiz. "Did she end up dancing at the club?" Ariyoshi and others chuckled.

Orin, who loves clubs, confessed, "I go often. I enjoy dancing to the music while feeling good from the alcohol," but Hikorohie dismissed it, saying, "I don't trust anyone who says they go to clubs 'to listen to music.'"

Viewers were also shocked by Orin's ability to hold her liquor, with comments like "I'm envious of her ability to handle alcohol," "Orin might get a commercial for alcohol," "I can't believe Orin can drink 59-proof and 79-proof alcohol," and "My impression of Orin has improved."

