TOKYO, Mar 06 (News On Japan) - Princess Kako visited the "Naruhodo Exhibition" held in Yurakucho, Tokyo, organized by the Association of Women Inventors.

The exhibition showcased a variety of inventions closely related to everyday life.

One item that caught Princess Kako's attention was a sewing needle made of titanium. Due to its characteristic iridescent color, the eye of the needle is easily visible, making it easier to thread and find if dropped.

After receiving an explanation from the inventor, Princess Kako asked questions such as, "When do you usually get your ideas for inventions?"

Source: ANN