NiziU Debuts in 'Lovesick Ellie'

TOKYO, Mar 06 (News On Japan) - All members of the nine-member girl group NiziU, who perform the theme song "SWEET NONFICTION" for "Lovesick Ellie" starring actors Ryubi Miyase and Nanoka Hara, are set to make their debut appearance.

This marks NiziU's first appearance in a movie. The film "Love-struck Ellie," starring Miyase Ryuuya and Hara Nanoka, is a live-action adaptation of the popular shoujo manga by Fuji Momo, which has sold over 2.1 million copies The manga began serialization in 2015 and was nominated for the 42nd Kodansha Manga Award for the Shoujo category in 2018, capturing the hearts of teens.

In the film, Miyase plays the role of Omi-kun, a seemingly refreshing prince at school who is actually a foul-mouthed boy, while Hara portrays Ellie, a girl who loves to daydream and tweets her fantasies about Omi-kun on social media under the name "Lovesick Ellie."

Source: MDPR