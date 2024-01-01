Crackdown on Cyclists Using Mobile Phones

TOKYO, Mar 06 (News On Japan) - Japan's Cabinet has approved an amendment to the Road Traffic Law aimed at introducing a system to impose fines, known as "blue tickets," for reckless bicycle riding.

The amendment specifies that the traffic violation notification system, or "blue tickets," will apply to individuals aged 16 and above. It covers approximately 115 types of violations, including running red lights, failing to stop temporarily, and violating traffic lane regulations.

With this amendment, "using a mobile phone while riding" will also be added as a new violation.

The fines will be similar to those for mopeds, with running a red light costing 6,000 yen, failing to stop temporarily 5,000 yen, and using a mobile phone 12,000 yen.

Furthermore, actions leading to accidents, such as riding under the influence of alcohol or aggressive behavior towards other cyclists or vehicles, will be subject to criminal penalties and classified as "red tickets."

The government plans to submit these amendments to the current regular session of the Diet, aiming for their enactment.

Source: ANN