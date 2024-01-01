TOKYO, Mar 07 (News On Japan) - Osamu Tezuka's "Midnight," a short film lasting 19 minutes, has been released on YouTube, marking its first-ever live-action adaptation. Shot entirely on the iPhone 15 Pro, the film is part of Apple's "Shot on iPhone" series that showcases photography and videography using only the iPhone.

"Midnight" originally ran from May 1986 to September 1987 in Weekly Shonen Champion (published by Akita Shoten) and was Tezuka's last serialized work in a weekly magazine. The human drama follows the adventures of an unlicensed taxi driver named Midnight who drives through the city at night, encountering a series of bizarre passengers. His taxi is equipped with a "fifth wheel," allowing it to race through any terrain.

The short film introduces Midnight as he meets a young female truck driver named Kaede and becomes involved in helping her flee from those who are after her life for certain reasons. The highlight of the film is a one-night-only car chase that unfolds in the neon-lit streets of Tokyo. Directed by Takashi Miike, the film stars Kentaro Sakaguchi as Midnight, Seiyo Uchino as the assassin, and Konomi Kato as Kaede. These four attended the press premiere held on March 6.

The ending theme song features "Midnight Claxon Baby" by THEE MICHELLE GUN ELEPHANT. In addition to the main feature, behind-the-scenes footage of the shooting process is also available on YouTube.

Director Takashi Miike commented on the project, expressing his delight in the adventurous undertaking of adapting Tezuka's work using only an iPhone. He initially had doubts about whether a movie could be made solely with an iPhone, but those concerns vanished as he tested its capabilities. By the start of filming, he was convinced that the film could only be made with an iPhone. The staff was captivated by the iPhone's expressive power, enjoying a fulfilling time as creators. Miike felt that the iPhone had the power to do things that traditional movie cameras couldn't.

He also praised the iPhone's Action Mode for its ability to capture the expressions and emotions of those in motion, such as Kaede rushing to her father after receiving ominous news. The Cinematic Mode impressed him with its ability to adjust focus after shooting, allowing for creative control that is usually impossible with standard filming equipment. Miike expects that these innovative features will continue to break new ground for filmmakers.

Source: Natalie