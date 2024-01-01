KOTORI Announces Self-Titled Release

TOKYO, Mar 07 (News On Japan) - The much-anticipated new album from KOTORI, titled 'KOTORI', is set to be released on May 29th. This marks the first album in three years for the band and carries the significance of being self-titled.

The album will feature a total of 11 tracks, including previously released songs 'Himitsu' and 'DAWN', as well as new tracks like 'Heartbeat'.

The album will be available in two versions: a 'CD+DVD edition' and a 'CD only edition'. The DVD included in the 'CD+DVD edition' contains documentary footage from the final performance of the 'Venue Limited Edition Release Tour "Good Luck"' held at Tokyo's LIQUIDROOM in January. Details on pre-order bonuses can be checked on the album's special website.

In addition, the new song 'Heartbeat' has been scheduled for its radio debut on J-WAVE's 'SONAR MUSIC' on March 6th, and will be available for digital release on March 13th, ahead of the album's release. The mastering of the track was handled by Ted Jensen.

Source: Natalie