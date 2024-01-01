Entertainment | Mar 09

Epic New Fantasies Star Spartans and Samurai

TOKYO, Mar 09 (News On Japan) - Two new manga series, "RED RULE" and "Fist of Aphasia" have launched in the April issue of Bessatsu Shonen Magazine (Kodansha), following the adventures of Spartans and Samurai.

"RED RULE" is a heroic tale set in ancient Sparta, Greece, and follows the life of a young boy named Iason, born into the slave class known as helots and merchant slaves. Living under the dominion of Spartan citizens, Iason strives to fulfill his late father's dying wish to incite a slave rebellion, for which his father was publicly executed. As he dedicates himself to training for this uprising, a fateful day arrives when his sister Helene is attacked by a Spartan citizen.

The protagonist of "Shitsugo no ken [Fist of Aphasia]," is a martial artist who wields mystical arts and is the 81st successor of the centuries-old Isshin-ryu dojo. The story begins with the arrival of a government intelligence officer at the dojo requesting to investigate an unrecorded "Dark Age" in history.

by Aya Takahashi

Source: Natalie

MORE Entertainment NEWS
POPULAR NEWS

Creator of "Dragon Ball" Akira Toriyama Passes Away

Renowned manga artist Akira Toriyama, known for iconic works such as "Dragon Ball" and "Dr. Slump," has passed away due to an acute subdural hematoma. He was 68 years old.

Drone Footage Reveals Interior of Fukushima Daiichi Reactor

For the first time, Tokyo Electric Power Company (TEPCO) has captured footage inside the containment vessel of Reactor 1 at the Fukushima Daiichi Nuclear Power Plant.

Japan Near Bottom in "Glass Ceiling Index"

The British "Economist" magazine's "glass-ceiling index" was released on March 8th to mark International Women’s Day, ranking Japan 27th, third from the bottom, among OECD countries.

Tokyo Sees March Snowfall for First Time in Four Years

Due to the influence of a low-pressure system off Japan's southern coast, snow began to fall in the Kanto region early Friday morning, leaving Tokyo blanketed in 1cm of snow.

Ski Resorts Reopen Amid Cold Snap

As the Kanto region returns to winter-like conditions, ski resorts that had been closed due to a lack of snow have reopened.

FOLLOW US
         