Epic New Fantasies Star Spartans and Samurai

TOKYO, Mar 09 (News On Japan) - Two new manga series, "RED RULE" and "Fist of Aphasia" have launched in the April issue of Bessatsu Shonen Magazine (Kodansha), following the adventures of Spartans and Samurai.

"RED RULE" is a heroic tale set in ancient Sparta, Greece, and follows the life of a young boy named Iason, born into the slave class known as helots and merchant slaves. Living under the dominion of Spartan citizens, Iason strives to fulfill his late father's dying wish to incite a slave rebellion, for which his father was publicly executed. As he dedicates himself to training for this uprising, a fateful day arrives when his sister Helene is attacked by a Spartan citizen.

The protagonist of "Shitsugo no ken [Fist of Aphasia]," is a martial artist who wields mystical arts and is the 81st successor of the centuries-old Isshin-ryu dojo. The story begins with the arrival of a government intelligence officer at the dojo requesting to investigate an unrecorded "Dark Age" in history.

Source: Natalie