Comedian Satsumakawa RPG Ties the Knot with Dekami-chan

TOKYO, Mar 10 (News On Japan) - Comedian Satsumakawa RPG and talent Dekami-chan announced their marriage on Saturday, following the final round of the "R-1 Grand Prix 2024."

After narrowly missing the championship, he updated his X account, expressing his frustration with the results but also happily announcing his marriage to Dekami-chan: "Thank you for the R-1 Grand Prix!!!!!! It's frustrating!!!!!!! [Announcement] I've married Dekami-chan!!!!!!! I'm so happy!!!!!!!"

Dekami-chan also shared her joy on X: "I apologize for the personal news, but I have married the solitary genius, player-changing, joy-bringing comedian Satsumakawa RPG, who ranked 6th with 457 points in the R-1 Grand Prix 2024 and is surprisingly fond of saying 'I like you' every day. We will continue to work hard individually, so please continue to support us in the future!"

by Aya Takahashi

Source: ANN

