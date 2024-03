TOKYO, Mar 10 (News On Japan) - The highly anticipated second season of the popular anime series "I've Been Killing Slimes for 300 Years and Maxed Out My Level" has been announced for broadcast in 2025.

The announcement was made during the "GA FES2024" program, which was streamed on ABEMA on March 9th.

The second season will be titled "I've Been Killing Slimes for 300 Years and Maxed Out My Level - Part Two," along with the unveiling of a new logo.

Source: Dengeki