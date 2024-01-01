TOKYO, Mar 10 (News On Japan) - The anime adaptation of the novel "The Genius Healer Who Was Deemed Useless and Exiled, Lives Happily as a Dark Healer" was announced during the GA FES 2024 on Saturday.

The story follows Zenos, a genius healer who was unfairly exiled, as he meets an injured elf girl named Lili and opens a clinic as an unlicensed "dark healer." Unaware of his own strength, Zenos might just right the world's wrongs as a top-class healer in this unwittingly strongest fantasy tale.

The announcement came with a special promotional video for the anime adaptation, offering a sneak peek at the character designs for Zenos and Lili, currently in production. Fans are encouraged to look forward to further updates on the anime.

Author Sakaku Hishigawa expressed gratitude, stating, "Thanks to everyone, '一瞬で治療していたのに役立たずと追放された天才治癒師、闇ヒーラーとして楽しく生きる（闇ヒーラー）' is being adapted into an anime! I never imagined that the story about a healer with a dark twist, which I thought of one day, would become a book, a comic, and now an anime. Life is truly unpredictable. This is all thanks to the many people involved with the work and the support from everyone. I am delighted if you could enjoy the animated adventures of the dark healer and his somewhat intense companions."

Illustrator daburyu also shared excitement, "I am so—so—so happy about the anime adaptation! I always have fun designing these very charming characters! To think that the day would come when I can see them moving and talking... I can't thank everyone enough! As someone involved in the project and as a fan just like everyone else, I am supporting it!!! Congratulations!!!"

Manga artist Tono Ichiten added, "Congratulations on the anime adaptation of Dark Healer! It's like a dream to be part of the anime adaptation while I've been delighted to work on the comic adaptation of Mr. Hishikawa's work! I am deeply grateful to the readers and everyone involved who have supported us. I am very much looking forward to the wonderful work that the staff will bring to life, as a viewer myself."

The series, which has surpassed a cumulative total of 200,000 copies and claimed the top spot in the overall quarterly rankings on the novel posting site "Shōsetsuka ni Narō," is now set to make its television debut.

Source: Dengeki