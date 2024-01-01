Society | Mar 11

Women's Prisons in Japan Grapple with Aging Population

TOKYO, Mar 11 (News On Japan) - There are approximately 3,700 female inmates in Japan, facing rapid aging and a continuous cycle of recidivism. What do these "women behind bars" have to say about their experiences?

Cameras were allowed inside a women's prison to capture the daily lives of these inmates. The prison, surrounded by a residential area illuminated with Christmas lights, houses around 200 inmates. The majority of crimes committed by these inmates are theft and drug-related, accounting for nearly 80%, while about 10% are serving sentences for murder.

The aging population within the prison is a significant concern, with the oldest inmate being 94 years old. Some inmates, like number 334 and 180, express remorse and regret for their actions. One inmate shared her struggle with shoplifting, highlighting the difficulty in resisting temptation despite her best intentions.

Inmates and prison guards have become familiar faces to each other, with many inmates returning to prison multiple times. The prison environment provides for their basic needs, making it a comfortable place for some.

The prison's structure is designed to prevent escapes and ensure safety, with shared facilities like toilets and washbasins. Inmates' movements are monitored, and personal items like nail clippers are controlled to prevent self-harm.

Male prison guards wear wearable cameras to avoid unnecessary conflicts with female inmates. Inmates earn an average of 3,000 yen per month through prison labor, but their access to personal items like makeup is restricted.

Inmates look forward to the rare occasions when they can enjoy beauty treatments, as it allows them to feel a sense of normalcy and femininity. The prison's strict rules extend to haircuts, ensuring that inmates' appearances do not change significantly.

The prison also houses inmates serving life sentences without parole, often referred to as "endless prisoners." These inmates live with the heavy burden of their crimes and the knowledge that they may never leave the prison.

Source: TBS

