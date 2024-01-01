Entertainment | Mar 11

"Paper Mario" Set for Nintendo Switch Release

TOKYO, Mar 11 (News On Japan) - Nintendo has announced that the beloved action RPG "Paper Mario RPG," originally released for the Nintendo GameCube in July 2004, is set to launch for the Nintendo Switch on May 23.

The Switch version will feature enhanced graphics and improved playability. A teaser site for the game has also been made available. Fans of the franchise are eagerly anticipating the release, marking their calendars for the arrival of this classic title on the latest Nintendo platform.

by Aya Takahashi

Source: Dengeki

MORE Entertainment NEWS
POPULAR NEWS

Decisive Action at Elementary School Saved 90 Lives in Tsunami

On March 10, 13 years ago, no one knew a disaster would strike the next day. Yet, an elementary school held an assembly warning that an earthquake might occur, saving the lives of 90 children.

Kesennuma Holds Ceremony on Anniversary of Great East Japan Earthquake

Today marks the 13th anniversary of the Great East Japan Earthquake. In Kesennuma, Miyagi Prefecture, where a tsunami over 20 meters high struck, a moment of silence was observed on Sunday for the victims.

Rare Sunny Weekend in Tokyo

A high pressure system brought calm weather across Japan on Sunday, with Tokyo experienced its first sunny weekend in a month, drawing crowds to various outdoor events.

Private Rocket Launch Postponed Due to Ship in Safety Zone

The historic launch of a private rocket in southern Japan was postponed Saturday due to a ship remaining in the designated safety zone before take-off.

Japan Moves Toward Joint Custody

The Japanese government has decided to introduce a system of "joint custody" where both parents retain parental rights over their children after divorce, as a key feature of a proposed revision to the Civil Code.

FOLLOW US
         