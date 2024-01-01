"Paper Mario" Set for Nintendo Switch Release

TOKYO, Mar 11 (News On Japan) - Nintendo has announced that the beloved action RPG "Paper Mario RPG," originally released for the Nintendo GameCube in July 2004, is set to launch for the Nintendo Switch on May 23.

The Switch version will feature enhanced graphics and improved playability. A teaser site for the game has also been made available. Fans of the franchise are eagerly anticipating the release, marking their calendars for the arrival of this classic title on the latest Nintendo platform.

Source: Dengeki