LOS ANGELES, Mar 11 (News On Japan) - At the 96th Academy Awards held at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood on Sunday night, Director Hayao Miyazaki's "The Boy and the Heron" won the award for Best Animated Feature Film, his second Oscar following "Spirited Away" in 2003.

"The Boy and the Heron" is Miyazaki's first feature film in about ten years since the release of "The Wind Rises" in 2013.

The title is taken from a children's book by Genzaburo Yoshino, but the film tells an original story. It depicts the tale of a boy named Junto who loses his mother to an air raid by American planes during wartime in Japan. As he searches for his father's missing new wife, he is led by a mysterious heron into a strange world.

The film had already won the Best Animated Feature Film award at the 81st Golden Globe Awards, considered a precursor to the Academy Awards.

Source: MDPR