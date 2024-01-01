"Haikyu!!" Takes Top Box Office Spot Again

TOKYO, Mar 11 (News On Japan) - Japan's national movie attendance rankings for March 8 to 10 have been announced by Kogyo Tsushinsha, with "Haikyuu!! The Movie: Battle of the Garbage Dump" reclaiming the top spot after two weeks.

The film is based on the popular high school volleyball manga "Haikyuu!!" by Haruichi Furudate and follows the story from the fourth season of the TV anime "Haikyuu!! TO THE TOP," featuring the match between Karasuno High School and Nekoma High School. The movie is directed by Etsuji Manaka and stars Ayumu Murase among others.

Among the new entries, "My Home Hero," a film set seven years after the drama based on the manga by Naoki Yamakawa and Masashi Asaki, debuted at third place. "Kamen Rider Geats: Jamaato Awakening," which continues the story from the "Kamen Rider Geats" TV series and summer movie, entered at seventh place. The tenth installment of the "Shimajiro" movie series, "Shimajiro: Miracle Island's Rainbow Carnation," ranked ninth.

Source: Natalie