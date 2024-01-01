Entertainment | Mar 11

"Haikyu!!" Takes Top Box Office Spot Again

TOKYO, Mar 11 (News On Japan) - Japan's national movie attendance rankings for March 8 to 10 have been announced by Kogyo Tsushinsha, with "Haikyuu!! The Movie: Battle of the Garbage Dump" reclaiming the top spot after two weeks.

The film is based on the popular high school volleyball manga "Haikyuu!!" by Haruichi Furudate and follows the story from the fourth season of the TV anime "Haikyuu!! TO THE TOP," featuring the match between Karasuno High School and Nekoma High School. The movie is directed by Etsuji Manaka and stars Ayumu Murase among others.

Among the new entries, "My Home Hero," a film set seven years after the drama based on the manga by Naoki Yamakawa and Masashi Asaki, debuted at third place. "Kamen Rider Geats: Jamaato Awakening," which continues the story from the "Kamen Rider Geats" TV series and summer movie, entered at seventh place. The tenth installment of the "Shimajiro" movie series, "Shimajiro: Miracle Island's Rainbow Carnation," ranked ninth.

by Aya Takahashi

Source: Natalie

MORE Entertainment NEWS
POPULAR NEWS

Tokyo Launches QR Code Payment Rebate Scheme

Tokyo has launched a point rebate program utilizing QR code payments starting from March 11th.

Nikkei Plummets Below 39,000

Tokyo's stock market experienced a sharp drop, with Nikkei at one stage falling nearly 1,200 points, the largest decline of the year, before closing at 38,820 yen, down 868 yen from the end of last week.

Decisive Action at Elementary School Saved 90 Lives in Tsunami

On March 10, 13 years ago, no one knew a disaster would strike the next day. Yet, an elementary school held an assembly warning that an earthquake might occur, saving the lives of 90 children.

Kesennuma Holds Ceremony on Anniversary of Great East Japan Earthquake

Today marks the 13th anniversary of the Great East Japan Earthquake. In Kesennuma, Miyagi Prefecture, where a tsunami over 20 meters high struck, a moment of silence was observed on Sunday for the victims.

Rare Sunny Weekend in Tokyo

A high pressure system brought calm weather across Japan on Sunday, with Tokyo experienced its first sunny weekend in a month, drawing crowds to various outdoor events.

FOLLOW US
         