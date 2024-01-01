Outrageous Behavior by 'Train Spotters' Condemned

Tottori, Mar 12 (News On Japan) - Dangerous behavior by a couple of railway enthusiasts in Japan has sparked outrage as they were caught hugging a vintage train on a test run.

Photos show a man leaning over an express train stopped at a station, with one foot on the step and his left hand pointing at a part labeled "Test Run."

Another man, believed to be an accomplice, audaciously placed both feet on the "coupling" at the front of the train and posed with thumbs up as if to say "like."

According to an eyewitness, the incident took place inside the premises of the unmanned Ebi Station on the JR Hakubi Line in Tottori Prefecture on March 5th.

The witness expressed their frustration, saying, "There was someone on the platform side taking photos. I think they were shooting for about 10 minutes," and added, "It was very infuriating to watch, and it's just a lack of common sense."

The express train "Yakumo," which has been running since the Japanese National Railways era, was undergoing a test run ahead of its retirement.

Both men involved in the incident were carrying large cameras and are believed to be so-called "toritetsu" or train spotters.

According to JR West Japan, there were no JR staff on the platform at the time of the incident.

JR West Japan commented, "We are currently consulting with the police. It is a very dangerous act, and we absolutely want such behavior to stop."

