New Manga Series Offers Fans a Chance to Craft VTuber Farewells

TOKYO, Mar 12 (News On Japan) - The new manga series "VTuber no Ending, Kaitorimasu." (I'll Buy Your VTuber's Ending) is set to launch in the April issue of Monthly Shonen Gangan.

The story revolves around high school student Gou Karube, an ardent fan of the VTuber idol group Hoshigaoka High School and its member Noa Mukanae. Gou has devoted his time and money to support Noa and has become well-known among fans for his dedication. Noa, who Gou has supported with all his youth, is set to realize her dream of holding a solo live concert. Gou was supposed to enjoy the best night ever, witnessing the moment his favorite idol's dream comes true, but...

This tale of salvation and rebirth involves producing the "final" moments of one's favorite idol.

Source: Natalie