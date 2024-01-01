Entertainment | Mar 12

New Manga Series Offers Fans a Chance to Craft VTuber Farewells

TOKYO, Mar 12 (News On Japan) - The new manga series "VTuber no Ending, Kaitorimasu." (I'll Buy Your VTuber's Ending) is set to launch in the April issue of Monthly Shonen Gangan.

The story revolves around high school student Gou Karube, an ardent fan of the VTuber idol group Hoshigaoka High School and its member Noa Mukanae. Gou has devoted his time and money to support Noa and has become well-known among fans for his dedication. Noa, who Gou has supported with all his youth, is set to realize her dream of holding a solo live concert. Gou was supposed to enjoy the best night ever, witnessing the moment his favorite idol's dream comes true, but...

This tale of salvation and rebirth involves producing the "final" moments of one's favorite idol.

by Aya Takahashi

Source: Natalie

MORE Entertainment NEWS
POPULAR NEWS

Tomoko Akane Becomes First Japanese President of International Criminal Court

For the first time, a Japanese national, Judge Tomoko Akane, has been elected as the President of the International Criminal Court (ICC), which adjudicates war crimes and other serious offenses.

Kishida Calls for Immediate Removal of Seafood Ban

Prime Minister Fumio Kishida has emphasized the need for the immediate lifting of import bans on Japanese seafood by China and Russia, following the release of treated water from the Fukushima Daiichi Nuclear Power Plant.

Gold Rush: Record High Prices Drive Sellers to Pawnshops

With gold prices hitting another record high on Monday, people are flocking to pawnshops across Tokyo.

Tokyo Launches QR Code Payment Rebate Scheme

Tokyo has launched a point rebate program utilizing QR code payments starting from March 11th.

Kesennuma Holds Ceremony on Anniversary of Great East Japan Earthquake

Today marks the 13th anniversary of the Great East Japan Earthquake. In Kesennuma, Miyagi Prefecture, where a tsunami over 20 meters high struck, a moment of silence was observed on Sunday for the victims.

FOLLOW US
         