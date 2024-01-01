Entertainment | Mar 12

"Fairy Tail: 100 Year Quest" Anime Set for July Broadcast

TOKYO, Mar 12 (News On Japan) - The long-awaited new TV anime series "FAIRY TAIL 100 Years Quest," a legitimate sequel to the TV anime "FAIRY TAIL" which concluded its final episode in 2019, is set to be broadcast from July on the TV Tokyo network across six stations.

The visuals depict five types of characters from the seven wizards of the magical guild "Fairy Tail," who have taken on the legendary challenging request known as the "100 Years Quest." For the first time in the series, line art visuals are used, expressing the fresh feelings of Natsu and his friends as they stand at the starting line of a new adventure.

The special promotional video features these five visuals, new cuts from the anime, and newly produced background music for "FAIRY TAIL 100 Years Quest." The familiar world of the anime series and the sound that suggests a new adventure is an exciting finish that will raise the tension not just for fans.

The entire 328 episodes of the TV anime "FAIRY TAIL" series are set to be distributed on the Anime Times official YouTube channel starting today, March 12th. Three episodes will be added daily at 19:00, and each episode will be available for 31 days from the start of distribution.

by Aya Takahashi

Source: Dengeki

