Unraveling the Butt Mystery

TOKYO, Mar 14 (News On Japan) - The greatest mystery in Butt Detective's history is about to be revealed, with the imminent release of "Oshiri Tantei The Movie," starting with a message from a former partner, leading to a case that shakes the world.

After ten years, the former partner Suisen, played by actor Nakari Yoshino, reappears in front of Butt Detective. In this interview and behind-the-scenes footage of the voice recording, we delve into the challenges Yoshino faced in portraying a character with a dual nature: the "delicate yet vibrant" past and the "strong and cool" present.

Website: oshiri-movie.com

Source: 東映映画チャンネル