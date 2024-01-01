"Oshikatsu" Culture Hits Big Time

TOKYO, Mar 14 (News On Japan) - Japanese fans are spending billions of yen supporting their favorite pop idols, from concert tickets to plush toys, in a growing phenomenon known as "Oshikatsu."

According to a survey by the Consumer Affairs Agency, a third of people in their 20s admits to spending money on their "oshi" or beloved idols, with the "Oshikatsu" market now worth over 620 billion yen a year.

Oshikatsu activities have long been associated with 'otaku' (geeks) with an excessive interest in anime or manga, but has now spread to include supporting anything from pop idols to YouTubers.

Fans are spending up big to support their favorites, such as celebrating their birthdays with specially designed cakes, or traveling around the country taking photos with dolls.

At the first Budokan performance held by the girl group "#Babababambi," fans flocked to watch their favorite oshi, while buying various oshi merchandise.

At Tokyo Big Sight, the first "Oshikatsu Goods EXPO" highlights a trend called "Nuikatsu," involving plush toys.

Reborn Company, Hasegawa Anzu: "These goods are designed for those who want to go out with a stuffed animal. For example, you can take them to view the cherry blossoms and take pictures together."

LIHITLAB., a traditional office supplies manufacturer, ventured into oshi merchandise sales a year ago due to the impact of remote work and paperless trends. Their "Oshi Activities File" and other products, aimed at storing memorabilia like bromides and concert tickets, have become a hit, generating 3 billion yen in sales within a year.

Oshikatsu Goods EXPO PR, Kase Yumi: "Through this exhibition, we want to spread the word Oshikatsu and its concept not only in Japan but throughout the world."