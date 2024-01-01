Society | Mar 14

"Oshikatsu" Culture Hits Big Time

TOKYO, Mar 14 (News On Japan) - Japanese fans are spending billions of yen supporting their favorite pop idols, from concert tickets to plush toys, in a growing phenomenon known as "Oshikatsu."

According to a survey by the Consumer Affairs Agency, a third of people in their 20s admits to spending money on their "oshi" or beloved idols, with the "Oshikatsu" market now worth over 620 billion yen a year.

Oshikatsu activities have long been associated with 'otaku' (geeks) with an excessive interest in anime or manga, but has now spread to include supporting anything from pop idols to YouTubers.

Fans are spending up big to support their favorites, such as celebrating their birthdays with specially designed cakes, or traveling around the country taking photos with dolls.

At the first Budokan performance held by the girl group "#Babababambi," fans flocked to watch their favorite oshi, while buying various oshi merchandise.

At Tokyo Big Sight, the first "Oshikatsu Goods EXPO" highlights a trend called "Nuikatsu," involving plush toys.

Reborn Company, Hasegawa Anzu: "These goods are designed for those who want to go out with a stuffed animal. For example, you can take them to view the cherry blossoms and take pictures together."

LIHITLAB., a traditional office supplies manufacturer, ventured into oshi merchandise sales a year ago due to the impact of remote work and paperless trends. Their "Oshi Activities File" and other products, aimed at storing memorabilia like bromides and concert tickets, have become a hit, generating 3 billion yen in sales within a year.

Oshikatsu Goods EXPO PR, Kase Yumi: "Through this exhibition, we want to spread the word Oshikatsu and its concept not only in Japan but throughout the world."

MORE Society NEWS
POPULAR NEWS

Tokyo Warming Up for Cherry Blossoms

With the maximum temperature in central Tokyo expected to reach 21 degrees on Sunday, forecasters have been adjusting their cherry blossom dates, with the first blooms predicted for March 22.

Japan's Sesame Oil Manufacturers Accused of Forming Cartel

The Japan Fair Trade Commission conducted inspections on four major sesame oil manufacturers on Wednesday, suspecting them of colluding in price-fixing.

Ride-Sharing Coming to Tokyo, Kyoto

Japan's Ministry of Land, Infrastructure, Transport and Tourism has announced four primary regions, including Tokyo's 23 wards and Kyoto City, as leading candidates for the introduction of ride-sharing services using private cars for a fee, starting in April.

Teachers Submit 700,000 Signatures to Combat Overwork

The Japan Teachers Union (Nikkyoso) submitted a petition with approximately 700,000 signatures to the Ministry of Education, Culture, Sports, Science, and Technology (MEXT) on Wednesday, demanding concrete measures to eliminate the long working hours of teachers.

Bed Bugs Spotted on Train Seat in Tokyo

Bed bugs, known for their alarming reproductive rate, have been spotted on a train seat in the Tokyo metropolitan area. As the weather warms up, the number of incidents is expected to rise.

FOLLOW US
         