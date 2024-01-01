Doraemon Features Taro Hakase's Innovative 'Anything Violin'

TOKYO, Mar 16 (News On Japan) - Violinist Taro Hakase has crafted a new secret gadget for the TV anime "Doraemon," called the "Anything Violin."

In the episode "Shizuka's Baked Sweet Potato Symphony" airing on TV Asahi at 5:00 p.m. today, March 16, a character inspired by Hakase, named "Hikase Taro," makes an appearance. This marks Hakase's first attempt at voice acting for this character.

The story begins when Shizuka's violin, intended for a performance at a cherry blossom viewing party, gets broken. To cheer up Shizuka, Doraemon presents the "Anything Violin," a secret gadget shaped like a violin bow. This gadget can turn anything, such as a badminton racket or a tree branch, into a violin by simply holding it like a violin and playing with the bow, producing the sound of a violin. Upon hearing that "Hikase Taro" is shooting a promotional video nearby, Doraemon comes up with an idea, leading to a "wonderful trajectory" involving Shizuka and Hikase under the fully bloomed cherry blossoms at the climax.

Hakase was delighted with the character "Hikase," modeled after himself, and surprised the staff with his natural rhythm and ease in voice acting, despite it being his first time. In addition to "Shizuka's Baked Sweet Potato Symphony," the broadcast slated for Saturday afternoon, March 16, will also feature "Rampage! The Handmade Giant Robot," depicting Nobita's commotion as he strives to build a giant robot.

Currently, theaters nationwide are screening the movie "Doraemon: Nobita's Earth Symphony." In anticipation of the release of this music-themed film, the "Dora Dora♪Symphony Orchestra" was formed, gathering children from across the country. Hakase has been appointed as the special supporter for the orchestra, providing the song "Kimi no Pocket" for the "Dora Dora♪Symphony Orchestra."

Source: Natalie