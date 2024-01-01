'The Contrarian Amanojaku' to Hit Theatres, Netflix in May

TOKYO, Mar 16 (News On Japan) - Studio Colorido, known for "Penguin Highway" and "The Drifting Classroom," is set to release its latest anime film "The Contrarian Amanojaku" exclusively on Netflix on May 24, with a simultaneous theatrical release.

The film, a youth fantasy featuring a boy and a "demon girl," unfolds a story that begins on a summer day with unseasonal snowfall. Kenjiro Ono voices the protagonist, Hiiragi Yatsume, a high school freshman in Yamagata who can't refuse requests due to his desire to avoid being disliked, leading to unsuccessful attempts to act for others. Miyu Tomita plays the role of Tsumugi, a cheerful demon girl who comes to the human world in search of her mother. The film is directed by Tomotaka Shibayama, who made his feature-length directorial debut with "A Whisker Away," with screenplay by Yuko Kakihara, known for "Trapeze." Character design is handled by Masashi Yokota, who worked on "Weathering with You" and "The Wind Rises," with assistance from Naoki Konaka, the animation director of "The Drifting Classroom."

Ono, reuniting with Shibayama since "A Whisker Away," said, "Recording in several sessions allowed me to carefully progress while facing the role. I think people of any generation can empathize with it. Please watch it with family, friends, and loved ones!" Tomita added, "It's a heart-warming work that makes you want to meet your family and dear friends, themed around worries that everyone has felt at least once. Tsumugi is a demon girl, so I'm looking forward to seeing how she grows through encounters with many people, including Hiiragi."

Additionally, two types of movie ticket cards featuring original illustrations were released on March 16 at theaters, major online retailers, and the MOVIE WALKER STORE, priced at 1,500 yen each, with a random "little demon" acrylic keychain included as a bonus. A special exhibition focusing on the latest movie materials and intermediate production items will be held at "AnimeJapan 2024" in Tokyo Big Sight on March 23 and 24. A discussion event featuring Shibayama and other creators is scheduled for the Creation Stage on March 24.

Source: Natalie