Society | Mar 18

Godzilla Becomes Police Chief For A Day

TOKYO, Mar 18 (News On Japan) - Godzilla made landfall in Tokyo's Ikebukuro on Saturday, taking on the role of one-day police chief at the Tokyo Metropolitan Police Department's Ikebukuro Station ahead of the "Spring National Traffic Safety Campaign."

The event saw the participation of approximately 200 people, including a local kids' cheerleading team and a Yosakoi dance team. Godzilla, along with police motorcycles and the Tokyo Metropolitan Police Department's music band, paraded through the streets of Ikebukuro.

Later, Godzilla took part in a quiz competition, learning about bicycle safety tips along with the children.

A woman who attended the event with her family said, "My son loves Godzilla and came to see it, but he also enjoyed the traffic safety quiz."

In the Ikebukuro Police Station's jurisdiction, approximately 43% of the traffic accidents involving personal injury last year involved bicycles. Police Chief Masakazu Ito stated, "We will continue to provide traffic safety education for cyclists and enforce regulations for those who violate traffic laws."

Source: TBS

