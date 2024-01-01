Ryōhei Suzuki Stars in 'City Hunter' with a Revamped 'Get Wild'

TOKYO, Mar 18 (News On Japan) - The teaser trailer, teaser art, and stills for the Netflix movie "City Hunter," starring Ryōhei Suzuki, have been released.

This film is the first live-action adaptation of Tsukasa Hojo's manga "City Hunter" in Japan. Suzuki plays the role of Ryō Saeba, a womanizing yet top-notch sweeper, with Mochi Morita as Ryō's new partner, Kaori, Masanobu Ando as Ryō's supporting partner, Hideyuki Makimura, and Fumino Kimura as Saeko Nogami, a skilled detective from the Tokyo Metropolitan Police Department.

The teaser trailer, available on YouTube, showcases Ryō's silly side as he repeatedly sings "mokkori," along with dynamic action scenes.

In this film, "Get Wild" by TM NETWORK, well-known as the ending theme for the anime "City Hunter," has been newly created and reborn as "Get Wild Continual." Tetsuya Komuro of TM NETWORK expressed his joy, stating, "The long-awaited global release of the live-action adaptation! I'm grateful that 'Get Wild' by TM NETWORK can accompany this ending. Thank you to everyone who has continued to nurture this song, helping us take another step forward." "Get Wild Continual" will also be included in TM NETWORK's album, set to release on April 21.

The Netflix movie "City Hunter" will start streaming worldwide on April 25. The film is directed by Yuichi Sato, known for the "Strawberry Night" series, with a screenplay by Ryūrō Mishima.

Source: Natalie