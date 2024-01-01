Entertainment | Mar 18

Ryōhei Suzuki Stars in 'City Hunter' with a Revamped 'Get Wild'

TOKYO, Mar 18 (News On Japan) - The teaser trailer, teaser art, and stills for the Netflix movie "City Hunter," starring Ryōhei Suzuki, have been released.

This film is the first live-action adaptation of Tsukasa Hojo's manga "City Hunter" in Japan. Suzuki plays the role of Ryō Saeba, a womanizing yet top-notch sweeper, with Mochi Morita as Ryō's new partner, Kaori, Masanobu Ando as Ryō's supporting partner, Hideyuki Makimura, and Fumino Kimura as Saeko Nogami, a skilled detective from the Tokyo Metropolitan Police Department.

The teaser trailer, available on YouTube, showcases Ryō's silly side as he repeatedly sings "mokkori," along with dynamic action scenes.

In this film, "Get Wild" by TM NETWORK, well-known as the ending theme for the anime "City Hunter," has been newly created and reborn as "Get Wild Continual." Tetsuya Komuro of TM NETWORK expressed his joy, stating, "The long-awaited global release of the live-action adaptation! I'm grateful that 'Get Wild' by TM NETWORK can accompany this ending. Thank you to everyone who has continued to nurture this song, helping us take another step forward." "Get Wild Continual" will also be included in TM NETWORK's album, set to release on April 21.

The Netflix movie "City Hunter" will start streaming worldwide on April 25. The film is directed by Yuichi Sato, known for the "Strawberry Night" series, with a screenplay by Ryūrō Mishima.

by Aya Takahashi

Source: Natalie

MORE Entertainment NEWS
POPULAR NEWS

Ghibli Park's 'Valley of Witches' Opens to Fanfare

Ghibli Park has unveiled its new area 'Valley of Witches' on Saturday, drawing in hordes of fans eager to experience the magic.

Exploring Osaka's Historic Nipponbashi Tool District

Osaka's Nipponbashi Tool District boasts a history even longer than Tokyo's Kappabashi, renowned for its unique shop owners and innovative gadgets, attracting foreign visitors who rave about their finds.

Hokuriku Shinkansen Extension Opens

The Hokuriku Shinkansen's Kanazawa-Tsuruga section opened on Saturday morning, now connecting Tokyo Station to Tsuruga Station in Fukui Prefecture in as little as three hours.

Lid Comes Off Toilet-Shaped Japanese Sweet

A Japanese sweet shaped like a toilet has customers licking the bowl for more.

Tokyo's New Chinatown

A residential district in northeast Tokyo is currently undergoing a reformation, with rows of authentic Chinese restaurants, Chinese-style hair salons, and supermarkets displaying signs exclusively in Chinese.

FOLLOW US
         