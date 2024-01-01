Osaka Police Release Teen After Incorrectly Identifying Marijuana

OSAKA, Mar 18 (News On Japan) - The Osaka Prefectural Police announced that they had arrested a teenager for possessing plant material suspected of being marijuana under the Cannabis Control Law, but later released him after no cannabis components were detected in the plant material.

On March 13, the Osaka Prefectural Police arrested a teenager residing in the prefecture for allegedly possessing plant material resembling marijuana in his backpack. During the police investigation, the teenager explained that the material was not marijuana. According to the police, officers at the scene conducted a preliminary test on the plant material, which showed a reaction similar to that of marijuana, leading to the teenager's arrest. However, subsequent testing by the Scientific Research Institute did not detect any cannabis components, and the teenager was released.

The Osaka Prefectural Police admitted to the wrongful arrest, stating, "We apologize to the individual who was arrested. We will strive to prevent such incidents from happening again."

Source: ABCTVnews