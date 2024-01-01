"The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom" Wins Game of the Year

TOKYO, Mar 18 (News On Japan) - At the "Famitsu Dengeki Game Awards 2023" award ceremony held on Sunday, the best game of 2023 chosen by game fans was "The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom," which won the grand prize "Game of the Year."

The "Famitsu Dengeki Game Awards 2023" is one of Japan's largest user-voted game awards, launched by the game media "Famitsu" and "Dengeki Game." It selects outstanding games, individuals, and production studios that have been strongly supported by game fans and have greatly contributed to the excitement of the game industry through voting. The 18 categories include the grand prize "Game of the Year," as well as MVC (Best Game Developer/Studio).

The latest release of "The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom", the sequel to the highly acclaimed previous entry "The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild," was eagerly awaited by players worldwide. Fans were captivated by its epic scale, overwhelming freedom, and content that far exceeded expectations. The game's popularity was immense, with sales surpassing 10 million copies worldwide within just three days of release. "The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom" also won awards in the MVC (Best Game Developer/Studio) and Action Adventure categories.

The game that won the most awards this time was "Final Fantasy XVI" (Square Enix), the latest numbered entry in the series and the first to feature full-scale action RPG gameplay. It achieved a five-crown victory in the RPG, Graphics, Music, Character, and Voice Actor categories. Other winners include "Paranormasight: The Seven Mysteries of Honjo," which took home three awards in the Scenario, Adventure, and Rookie categories.

The winners of each category are as follows:

Game of the Year The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom / Nintendo Nominees ARMORED CORE VI FIRES OF RUBICON / FromSoftware Street Fighter 6 / Capcom The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom / Nintendo Resident Evil RE:4 / Capcom Final Fantasy XVI / Square Enix

MVC (Best Game Developer/Studio) Nintendo "The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom" Development Team Nominees "ARMORED CORE VI FIRES OF RUBICON" Development Team "Street Fighter 6" Development Team "The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom" Development Team Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio Naoki Yoshida

Scenario Category Paranormasight: The Seven Mysteries of Honjo / Square Enix Nominees Paranormasight: The Seven Mysteries of Honjo / Square Enix Final Fantasy XVI / Square Enix Yakuza: Like a Dragon Gaiden The Man Who Erased His Name / Sega

Graphics Category Final Fantasy XVI / Square Enix Nominees ARMORED CORE VI FIRES OF RUBICON / FromSoftware The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom / Nintendo Final Fantasy XVI / Square Enix

Music Category Final Fantasy XVI / Square Enix Nominees Octopath Traveler II / Square Enix The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom / Nintendo Final Fantasy XVI / Square Enix

Voice Actor Category Yuya Uchida (Clive Rosfield) / Final Fantasy XVI Nominees Yuya Uchida (Clive Rosfield) / Final Fantasy XVI Yasuyuki Kase (V.IV Rusty) / ARMORED CORE VI FIRES OF RUBICON Takaya Kuroda (Kazuma Kiryu) / Yakuza: Like a Dragon Gaiden The Man Who Erased His Name

Character Category Clive Rosfield / Final Fantasy XVI Nominees Clive Rosfield / Final Fantasy XVI Zelda / The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Iori Miyamoto / Fate/Samurai Remnant

Online Game Category Final Fantasy XIV / Square Enix Nominees Genshin Impact / COGNOSPHERE Street Fighter 6 / Capcom Final Fantasy XIV / Square Enix

Action Category ARMORED CORE VI FIRES OF RUBICON / FromSoftware Nominees ARMORED CORE VI FIRES OF RUBICON / FromSoftware Super Mario Bros. Wonder / Nintendo Street Fighter 6 / Capcom

Action Adventure Category The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom / Nintendo Nominees The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom / Nintendo Resident Evil RE:4 / Capcom Yakuza: Like a Dragon Gaiden The Man Who Erased His Name / Sega

Adventure Category Paranormasight: The Seven Mysteries of Honjo / Square Enix Nominees The Great Detective Atsushi / Phoenixx Danganronpa: Trigger Happy Havoc / Spike Chunsoft Paranormasight: The Seven Mysteries of Honjo / Square Enix

RPG Category Final Fantasy XVI / Square Enix Nominees Octopath Traveler II / Square Enix Super Mario RPG / Nintendo Final Fantasy XVI / Square Enix

Game App Category Honkai: Star Rail / COGNOSPHERE Nominees Honkai: Star Rail / COGNOSPHERE Pokémon Sleep / Pokémon Atelier Lysellia: Alchemist of the Dusk Sea / Koei Tecmo Games

Indie Game Category Sea of Stars / Sabotage Studio Nominees World of Horror / PLAYISM Sea of Stars / Sabotage Studio Exit 8 / KOTAKE CREATE

Rookie Category Paranormasight: The Seven Mysteries of Honjo / Square Enix Nominees Danganronpa: Trigger Happy Havoc / Spike Chunsoft Paranormasight: The Seven Mysteries of Honjo / Square Enix WILD HEARTS / Electronic Arts

eSports Game Category Street Fighter 6 / Capcom Nominees Apex Legends / Electronic Arts VALORANT / Riot Games Street Fighter 6 / Capcom

2024 Most Anticipated Title Category Metaphor: Refantasy / Atlus Nominees Dragon's Dogma 2 / Capcom Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes / 505 Games Metaphor: Refantasy / Atlus

Famitsu Dengeki Special Award Hi-Fi RUSH / Bethesda Softworks Baldur's Gate 3 / Spike Chunsoft

Source: Dengeki