Tomoharu Shoji Brings Wife's Underwear to Scene by Mistake

TOKYO, Mar 19 (News On Japan) - Comedian duo Shinagawa Shoji's Tomoharu Shoji and talent Miki Fujimoto attended a new product launch event in Tokyo as a couple, where they revealed what they would like each other to change about themselves.

When asked about what they would like each other to fix, Fujimoto pointed out, "I'd like Shoji to be quieter when he does his late-night weight training. When he's lifting heavy things, it makes a loud clanging noise. When he's in the next room, I can hear him grunt and think, 'Oh, he's at it again,'" voicing her complaint about the noise. Shoji responded somewhat dejectedly, "Do you mean I should consider the time? But I earn my living with my muscles, so I hope you can overlook it..."

On the other hand, Shoji revealed, "I also have something I'd like to be fixed. This might be the first time I'm saying this, but..." he began, "Miki folds the laundry nicely, but there was a time when I wore smaller underwear. I had to be ready to strip and show my muscles for work. Sometimes her underwear gets mixed up in the zone where I keep my small work underwear. There was a time when I accidentally took it to a job site (laughs)." Fujimoto reacted with a wry smile, "Stop it, that's dangerous. But your underwear is so small that I've never worn a T-back like the ones you wear, right?"

Shoji also pointed out, "Sometimes the kids' socks end up with mine... Clothes can get all mixed up," but he added, "Aside from that, everything else is done perfectly."

Asked about what they want to challenge this spring, with the new fiscal year starting soon in April, Fujimoto answered, "English. I've been saying I want to do it for quite a while and haven't yet (laughs). I want to learn conversational English. When I travel, I speak with spirited English, but it's risky, so I want to speak it properly." Shoji commented, "You're the type to push through with guts. Even when traveling abroad, you somehow ask for directions or places. Even when making restaurant reservations over the phone, you manage with guts and spirit, right?" Fujimoto laughed, "Exactly. I make reservations like, 'Five people, AM seven, OK?' I want to speak perfectly. I want to be able to have conversations even if someone talks to me in an elevator."

Meanwhile, Shoji said, "Dance," explaining, "In our house, we sometimes have dance parties with the kids when music plays. We have a sixth-grader son, a second-grade daughter, a four-year-old daughter, and Miki. Everyone asks mom how to dance because she used to be an idol, and they don't respect me. If I could dance well, I think it would expand my work opportunities," showing a mysterious competitive spirit towards his wife, a former idol.

Source: MDPR